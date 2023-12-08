50th Annual Progressive GNCC Racing Season Schedule Announced
The following press release is from GNCC Racing:
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series Announces 50th Annual Season Schedule
12 Micro Rounds and 10-Round eMTB Series for 2024
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized (GNCC Racing), an AMA National Championship, is excited to celebrate 50 years of racing in 2024, and Racer Productions, producer of GNCC Racing, is pleased to announce its series schedule for the upcoming year. The GNCC Racing series is now back to a 13-round schedule and will host events in eight different states, making stops at many of the series’ traditional favorites, while returning to a fan-favorite venue and adding a brand new location to the schedule.
GNCC Racing will host the season opener in Union, South Carolina with the Big Buck GNCC on February 17 and 18, the series will then continue on to the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida on March 2 and 3, which will continue to be held in conjunction with the Daytona Beach “Bike Week” festivities. After Florida, the series will return to Washington, Georgia for The General GNCC on March 9-10
After a weekend off, the series will pick back up with the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in Society Hill, South Carolina on March 23 and 24, and then after a two-week break the series will head to a brand new location, The Old Gray, for the fifth round of racing in Monterey, Tennessee on April 13 and 14. The Old Gray GNCC will also play host to the opening round of The Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship Series on Friday, April 12.
“The 2024 season is looking to deliver great opportunities for exceptional racing at all the usual favorites, plus a couple additions,” said Jeff Russell, GNCC Trail Boss. “The Old Gray in Tennessee may prove to be a challenge to racers as it will end up being a little more on the old-school side with some technical areas. Additionally, many racers enjoyed racing at Powerline Park and after taking a few years off its great to make a return there in 2024.”
Moving onto round six of the season, the series will head to Crawfordsville, Indiana for the Hoosier GNCC on April 27 and 28. Then on May 11 and 12 the series will return to the fan-favorite location of Powerline Park in St. Clairsville, Ohio. On Friday, May 10 the series will hold the second round of the Specialized eMTB season at Powerline Park.
On June 1 and 2 the schedule will head to Mount Morris, Pennsylvania for the Mason-Dixon GNCC, located across the road from High Point Raceway. This event will feature the first of two Specialized eMTB doubleheader races, with one being held on Friday afternoon and the next on Saturday afternoon. Before the series heads into its summer break, it will host its ninth round of racing at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in Snowshoe, West Virginia on June 22 and 23. This event will not host micro racing but will hold a Friday Specialized eMTB round of racing.
The Buckwheat 100 will kick off the fall half of the schedule in Newburg, West Virginia on August 31 through September 1. This event will also host the sixth round of the Specialized eMTB schedule. Next up on the schedule will be The Mountaineer GNCC in Beckley, West Virginia on September 14 and 15. This event will continue to be the series salute to first responders and military. The Mountaineer will also be hosting the second Specialized eMTB doubleheader event on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14.
The John Penton will host the penultimate round of racing in 2024 in Millfield, Ohio as the series nears the end of the season. The John Penton will also host the ninth round of racing in the Specialized eMTB schedule. Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana will continue to host the season finale race on October 26 and 27. The Ironman GNCC will continue to be deemed a “pink” race in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness, with more information on the event coming at a later date. This event will also be the season finale for the Specialized eMTB schedule with their final race taking place on Friday, October 25.
Two rain dates have been set for the 2024 season for the weekends of July 6-7 and November 9-10. Locations would be announced a later date, if needed.
Full 2024 Series Schedule:
Progressive GNCC Racing Schedule
2024 GNCC Schedule
- GNCCBig Buck Saturday, February 178:00 AM
- GNCCWild Boar Saturday, March 28:00 AM
- GNCCThe General eMTB Round 1
Friday, March 88:00 AM
- GNCCCamp Coker Bullet Saturday, March 238:00 AM
- GNCCThe Old Gray Saturday, April 133:45 PM
- GNCCHoosier Saturday, April 278:00 AM
- GNCCPowerline Park eMTB Round 2
Saturday, May 118:00 AM
- GNCCMason-Dixon eMTB Rounds 3 & 4
Saturday, June 18:00 AM
- GNCCSnowshoe eMTB Round 5
Saturday, June 228:00 AM
- GNCCBuckwheat 100 eMTB Round 6
Saturday, August 317:00 AM
- GNCCThe Mountaineer eMTB Rounds 7 & 8
Saturday, September 1411:35 AM
- GNCCThe John Penton eMTB Round 9
Saturday, September 288:00 AM
- GNCCIronman Modified Weekend Schedule & eMTB Round 10
Saturday, October 268:00 AM
For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.
- Facebook: @gnccracing
- Instagram: @gncc_racing
- Twitter: @gnccracing
- YouTube: @racertv