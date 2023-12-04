The following is a press release from Monster Energy Supercross.

Lawrence Factory Fan Zone Available Friday and Saturday Alongside Record Number of Supercross VIP Opportunities

ELLENTON, Fla. – Feld Motor Sports, Inc., in partnership with Jett and Hunter Lawrence, are excited to announce the Lawrence Factory Fan Zone coming to 16 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2024. These exciting new VIP experiences mark the first of their kind tied directly to Supercross athletes and will see activations take place on both Friday and Saturday. On the heels of a year dominated by the Lawrence name, Jett and Hunter look forward to opening their doors to fans on race weekends and provide a behind the scenes view at their winning formula. Friday and Saturday VIP experiences are now available for purchase at FeldExperiences.com.

“The main reason we want to do this is for our fans to join in on our journey. We’re just starting our 450 career and would love to have our fans along for the ride in our prime, experiencing the same emotions as us, taking in the full VIP experience as we navigate this new chapter.” Said newly crowned 450 SuperMotocross World Champion, Jett Lawrence.

Friday's experience, “Lounge with the Lawrences” is an opportunity for fans to spend time with the duo in a relaxed environment before race day, offering photo opportunities, a Q&A session, games, and refreshments. Additionally, Team Lawrence has carefully curated a Limited-Edition Merchandise Pack that is exclusively available through this experience. 50 spots will be available for Friday’s Lounge with the Lawrences.

Saturday's experience, “Rev Up with the Lawrences” was created by the brothers to thank their fans for their unwavering support. Jett and Hunter want to provide their fans with a one-of-a-kind experience giving unprecedented access into their lives as they enter this new chapter in their careers. The Lawrence camp has created the Lawrence Factory Fan Zone where fans can expect to experience the ins and outs of race day and spend time with Jett and Hunter, something that is rare to experience on race day. 20 spots will be available for Saturday’s Rev Up with the Lawrences.

“The Lawrence Factory Fan Zone is a place for our supporters to get the full race day experience at a VIP level. It will be the best place to hang out and experience Supercross in the most fun way possible, the Lawrence way. We look forward to meeting everyone at the races!” Said 2023 Eastern Regional 250SX Class Supercross Champion, Hunter Lawrence.