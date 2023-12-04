Scouting Moto Combine to Return to 2024 RedBud and Ironman Nationals
The following press release is from MX Sports:
Scouting Moto Combine to Return to RedBud and Ironman for 2024 Pro Motocross Championship
Centerpiece of New SMX Next Collective of Amateur Development Initiatives
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the venues that will host the pair of gatherings for the 2024 Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, which will feature a return to Michigan’s RedBudMX and Indiana’s Ironman Raceway during next summer’s Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The first invitational gathering will coincide with July’s Independence Day tradition at the RedBud National, while the final gathering will be a part of the festivities at the season-ending Ironman National in August.
The confirmation of locations for the 2024 Scouting Moto Combine follows the landmark announcement from the SuperMotocross (SMX) League, which includes MX Sports Pro Racing, regarding the formation of SMX Next, the collective of SuperMotocross World Championship initiatives focused on providing amateur racers with a clear, defined path to professional racing. SMX Next combines the Scouting Moto Combine with Feld Motor Sports’ Supercross Futures AMA National Championship and the SMX World All-Stars showcase into one, season-long collaborative effort to cultivate the development of top prospects from the talent-laden amateur level of the sport.
Related: Formation of SMX Next for Continued Development of Amateur Prospects
“SMX Next represents the natural progression of the respective efforts of Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing to develop the next generation of professional racers with a strategic, hands-on approach focused on ensuring a seamless transition into the sport’s highest level,” said Tim Cotter, Event Director, MX Sports Pro Racing. “Establishing a synergy between Supercross Futures, the Scouting Moto Combine, and SMX World All-Stars will allow for both series organizers and competing manufacturers to further strengthen the cohesive and collaborative effort that has defined the immediate success of each respective initiative.”
“Never before in the 50-plus year history of the sport has there been a greater emphasis to engage in the strategic and purposeful development of amateur racers, for which the Scouting Moto Combine takes a hands-on approach,” said Jim Perry, Program Director for the Scouting Moto Combine. “By enlisting the mentorship of highly decorated and highly regarded rider coaches and implementing a classroom-style environment to accompany the racing, we’ve been able to facilitate promising and successful transitions into the pro ranks for a large number of young athletes. We look forward to welcoming a new crop of prospects next summer.”
Dozens of riders from the upper echelon of the A & B classes have taken part in the Scouting Moto Combine since its inception during the 2021 season and continues to serve as a who’s who of the sport’s most highly touted prospects, many of whom bring a decorated résumés filled with AMA Amateur National Championships. These gifted young athletes are aligned with rider coaches that include the likes of AMA Hall of Famers Broc Glover and Jeff Stanton, international icon and multi-time champion Chad Reed, as well as highly regarded racers like Buddy Antunez, Michael Byrne, and Broc Tickle. All rider coaches assume a mentorship role and offer invaluable insight through their vast experience competing for wins and championships at the sport’s highest level. Additionally, educational discourse around health, fitness and nutrition with the likes of Alex Martin, Seth Rarick, Gareth Swanepoel, and John Wessling along with tips for media and fan engagement from Jason Weigandt, the voice of American motocross, provide an added layer to the overall development of amateur prospects.
“Being a part of the Scouting Moto Combine since its inception has been an honor and I look forward to continuing my service as a riding coach,” said Broc Glover, AMA Hall of Famer and Senior Manager/Off-Road at Dunlop Motorcycle Tires. “The opportunity to share my decades of knowledge and experience with the next generation of racers in an impactful and meaningful way is something I’ve embraced to the fullest and it’s been rewarding to see the continued progression of so many young athletes the past few years. It’s a privilege to be a part of this commitment to the development of the sport’s most elite amateur prospects and I look forward to another successful season of Combine competition.”
Each Scouting Moto Combine gathering for 2024 will take place on the eve of both RedBud (Friday, July 5) and Ironman (Friday, August 23), where the classroom-style sessions are intertwined with on-track practice and a pair of 25-minute, plus two-lap motos. Each gathering will feature a hand-picked group of the sport’s most elite amateur prospects, done in collaboration with American motocross’ competing manufacturers in GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Triumph and Yamaha. While the Combine takes center stage on Friday, it’s also an integral part of the fanfare of Saturday’s National with a commemorative parade lap in front of the thousands of fans in attendance to kick-off the action.
"Welcoming the world's top amateur racers for the Moto Combine is a perfect addition to the RedBud National festivities. Amateur racing is not only a big part of the pro weekend event, but also part of the RedBud legacy,” said Amy Ritchie, Partner, RedBud MX. “The Combine allows us to showcase motocross at every level, from beginners to professional champions. It gives racers and fans a glimpse of the future of pro racing and shows aspiring riders hoping to one day line up for a pro national where they need to be.”
Additional details of the 2024 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, will be announced in the coming months, including which amateur prospects will represent their respective manufacturer next summer.
General admission tickets to all 11 rounds of the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship are now on sale. Tickets for each event can be purchased by visiting ProMotocross.com.
For information about the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
- Facebook:@americanmotocross
- Instagram:@promotocross
- Twitter:@ProMotocross
- YouTube:AmericanMotocross
Available for download for both Apple and Android devices is the official Pro Motocross App. Fans of American motocross can have access to the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series right at their fingertips on their mobile devices. Developed by AMA Pro Racing, the Pro Motocross App provides users with the most important information surrounding the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, from series news to schedule and ticket information, as well as broadcast schedule details and live timing & scoring. Download it now via the App Store or Google Play.