Racerhead #46

PARIS at 40 (Matthes)

Well, it's November and I'm back in Paris for the yearly tradition of the Paris SX. Very fortunate that Xavier Audouard and Eric Peronnard get me here every year to watch the premier off-season race, as Davey mentioned. I think this is 15th or 16th in a row for me now, sans 2020 when it was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s event features the Lawrence brothers, both making their 450SX debuts. Today was just press day but Hunter looks really good out there. We have defending King of Paris Ken Roczen here, Cooper Webb, nearly-40-year-old Justin Brayton (here as a last-minute fill-in for the injured Justin Barcia), Justin Hill, and Justin Starling (lots of Justins as well). In the 250SX class French hero Tom Vialle lines up on his Red Bull KTM and making his Honda HRC debut is Jo Shimoda.

The real gem of a race is the amount of time you hang out with the riders just chatting about, well, nothing really. Also funny to see Roczen and Webb ask Brayton about what he's doing out there on the track! Like, JB just gets that amount of respect from these guys, and it's well earned. Also, everyone but Starling and Brayton have their full USA machines here so that might be a factor for JB when it comes to starts.

There's a rhythm lane after the finish/triple and the guys now are going three over the tabletop then three again and double out but there's "talks" of the guys going four in which would be pretty burly, but I think doable. Well, initially on track walk when JB asked me, I said, “No,” but he shot that idea down and said someone will do it. Ehhh, what does he know?

The track is good, it's really a reverse from last year’s, but the whoops are a bit smaller so that should help racing a bit, as last year they were tough for most of the guys. Since moving to this new La Defense arena, the track is almost the size of a small AMA SX so it's good for testing for the guys in this off-season.

We have two nights of racing happening starting tomorrow so should be great to see and stay tuned here for updates and on my social @pulpmx on IG and Twitter.

Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

The prestigious and storied Paris Supercross goes off this weekend in... Paris, not Bercy where it used to be held. Having raced this event a few times, I can vouch for its level of professionalism. It's one of the races that riders look forward to and don't have to worry about things going awry a long way from home. While the race itself is a great story and deserves a spotlight, the attendance of Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, Ken Roczen, and Cooper Webb sets up a nice preview of 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross. We should be able to form opinions on what is to come. After all, it's as close to a real AMA Supercross as it gets, and we are less than two months away from the coming supercross season, right? No, in fact, not at all. Forming opinions based from off-season supercross races is a fool's errand. There has almost never been a direct correlation between success inside a small arena in Europe and the bright lights of Anaheim. Furthermore, riders haven't even started their 2024 prep in earnest. Let's take a look at Jett Lawrence's situation for example, shall we?

Jett went on a tear in 2023, winning the 250SX regional Monster Energy Supercross title, ripping off an undefeated 450 Pro Motocross season, and capping it with the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship to boot. He then took a weekend off and then showed the rest of the world what he's capable of in Ernee, France, on October 8 at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. After a few days in Europe, he has been home exactly a month before returning to France for this weekend's race. The problem is, that month is his only time to rest and recover. Want to go to the beach? Want to sleep in? Want to play video games instead of pedaling endless miles? Want to go buy a $400K Rolls Royce? This past month is the only time it is really doable. Not only does everyone need a breather to catch up on life, a racer's body and mind need time to heal after nine or 10 months of grinding. Burnout is real. To avoid it, taking time off is necessary.

Now, you may be asking, "How does this matter for this weekend's race?" Simple. I don't expect Jett to be at his best in Paris. Could he win? Sure, he's one of the best racers alive. But I do think there is a good chance that he looks a tick off his best self. In fact, he should be a tick off. He hasn't been riding and training like he would be in mid-season mode.

Now, you may be asking, "How does this matter for this weekend's race?" Simple. I don't expect Jett to be at his best in Paris. Could he win? Sure, he's one of the best racers alive. But I do think there is a good chance that he looks a tick off his best self. In fact, he should be a tick off. He hasn't been riding and training like he would be in mid-season mode.

Ken Roczen, on the other hand, has been riding and racing around the globe. He is fresh off an FIM World Supercross Champion sonship (WSX) race in Abu Dhabi and is chasing a second consecutive title in that WSX series. I would expect Kenny to be sharp. The results may not reflect this nuance but maybe they will. The important thing, in my opinion, is to not put much weight on what we see this weekend. As mentioned, the point is to not be 100 percent ready in November. Being a bit unprepared in November is, quite honestly, a goal. Being a tad off one's best level is a by-product of the necessary time off.

So, as we all take in this weekend's race, keep in mind the situation at hand. There is a lot of wood to chop between now and Anaheim. In the big picture, this is likely the most unprepared riders will and should be in the modern racing calendar. January will be here soon enough, and the judgments will come with it. For now, though, just enjoy and understand this race for what it is.