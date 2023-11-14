Each year, families pack the Gatorback Cycle Park facility for the annual Mini O’s event. The week-long motocross/supercross racing brings riders from all across the country to Alachua, Florida, for supercross and motocross racing. Originally created by Pat Ray in 1972, the event incorporated flat track, hare scrambles, and motocross all into one event, named the Florida Winter Nationals, held at North Florida Raceway. As the event continued to develop and find traction nationally over the years, lots of big names made the drive all the way to Florida to compete, starting rivalries that would last for years and years. Eventually, the event outgrew North Florida Raceway and found a few more hosting venues before settling into Gatorback Cycle Park in the 1980s, which is when the supercross discipline and name “Mini O’s” both came to be. Tie in the week together with Thanksgiving, and this event is one of the most unique amateur events of the year. The current event starts with supercross, then transitions to motocross mid-way through the week. Let’s recap what happened at last year’s event, as well as preview the upcoming 52nd annual event, too.
Remember, riders finishing in the top ten overall in the 250 A and 250 Pro Sport classes (supercross only) at Mini O's will earn two points towards their road to AMA Supercross pro license. For more information on the Road to AMA Supercross requirements, view the Competition Bulletin: 2024 AMA Road to Supercross here.
Tune into RacerTV.com starting early Sunday morning to watch the action live. Note: the times noted below are in Eastern time.
2022 THOR Mini O’s Recap
The 2022 event brought big names in classes from the 450s all the way down to the mini classes. Mitchell Zaremba (Yamaha) was the first of many champions crowned throughout the week, as the Ohio native was crowned champion in the College (16-24) supercross class. Haiden Deegan’s run at the ’21 Mini O’s event ended early with a crash in motocross that saw him thrown from his YZ250F off of a roller, resulting in a concussion. The second-generation rider bounced back well at the ’22 event as Deegan would go on to win five out of the six 250 A/250 Pro Sport Classes throughout the week, as well as winning all six of his motocross motos. Deegan also claimed two Olympiad awards, as well as the Dunlop Silver Tire Award, and the Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe Award (for more details on the awards, read page 50). In the single class that Deegan did not win—the 250 A Class of supercross—it was Deegan’s new Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Daxton Bennick who claimed the overall win in an impressive start to his week.
One of the wild moments of the week at Mini O’s last year was when Krystian Janik (Kawasaki) and Julien Beaumer (Yamaha) crashed together in one of their B motos. Coming out of a left-hand turn, the two riders made accidental contact, launching both riders off the first jump away from their bikes. Luckily neither rider was severely injured. Janik would go on to win both 250 B classes in supercross and motocross. He will be a rider to keep tabs on at this year’s event. Beaumer would claim the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C supercross title but not compete in the motocross gate drops.
In more B class racing, Drew Adams (Kawasaki) edged out Yamaha brand mates Avery Long and Zaremba for the 450 B Class title in supercross, one of his four total overall podiums throughout the week. Adams is coming off his 250 All-Stars main event win at the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) final and will be a favorite for his classes this year.
Avery Long (Yamaha) burst onto the scene at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August of 2022 and carried that momentum into Mini O’s a few months later. In the 450 B supercross class, Long took the title over Zaremba and then-KTM rider Jadon Cooper. Zaremba returned to P1 again as he claimed the 450 B Limited title over Long.
Luke Fauser (KTM) won three total titles (Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C in both SX and MX then the 125 (12-17) B/C Class of motocross) in the four classes he raced in 2022. We expect to see Luke “Skywalker” race the event again this year, although this time on a 250F. Fauser missed several months of racing at the end of summer due to injury but is healed up and fully ready to rip.
Reven Gordon claimed the 125 (12-17) B/C title aboard a Yamaha, but the California native moved up to the 250F ahead of Loretta Lynn’s. Landen Gordon (Kawasaki) claimed the Supermini 1 (12-15) SX and MX titles and has now joined his brother on a 250F full-time.
Carson Wood (Kawasaki) won three titles throughout the week—Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) in supercross and 85cc (12-13) and Mini Sr. 2 (13-15) in motocross. The Supermini 2 (13-16) SX title was won by the Australian Thomas “Tiger” Wood (GasGas), whereas the Supermini 2 (13-16) MX title was won by then-GasGas rider Landon Gibson.
The 85cc (9-11) SX Class became the battle of the Wyatts, as Wyatt Thurman (KTM) bested Wyatt Duff (KTM) for the overall title. The second 85cc class—85cc (9-11) Limited—was won by Darren Pine (GasGas). Thurman also claimed the 85cc (9-13) SX Class as well. Cobra’s Jaydin Smart took three titles on the week: the supercross overall wins in the 65 (7-11), 65cc (7-9), and 65cc (7-9) Limited Classes.
A lot of action went down on the track last year, but some say the slammin Thanksgiving turkey dinner was their highlight. So, what do we keep our eyes peeled out for this year?
2023 THOR Mini O’s Preview
Leum Oehlhof (Yamaha), who had a strong showing at the 2022 Mini O’s event and at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August, will miss this year’s event as he recovers from two broken ankles in a supercross training crash.
Another rider we will not see at the event in 2023 is Caden Braswell. The 2022 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award recipient had joined the Phoenix Racing Honda team recently and used the Florida event to get the remaining points towards his pro AMA Supercross license and some gate drops in aboard his Honda CRF250R.
Other fast riders named Deegan, Bennick, Beaumer, Casey Cochran, Bryce Shelly, and Ayden Shive will be missing from this year’s event as they have transitioned fully to the pro scene.
A few riders to watch at this year’s event include: Kawasaki riders Krystian Janik, Drew Adams, brothers Landen and Reven Gordon, Enzo Temmerman, Grayson Townsend, Carson Wood, and Caden Dudney; Yamaha-mounted Avery Long, Sage Lewis, Trevin Nelson, Patrick Murphey, Logan Best, Jadon Cooper, Noah Stevens, Kade Johnson, and Kade Nightingale; KTM’s Jeremy Fappani, Deacon Denno, Luke Fauser, Noah Smerden, Canyon Richards, Seth Dennis, Wyatt Thurman, Anderson Waldele, Jackson Vick, Jayce Wolf, Easton Graves, Nolan Ford, and Wyatt Duff; Honda’s Jaxon Pascal and Parker Ross; Husqvarna’s Vincent Wey, Landon Gibson, and Tyler Mollet; GasGas’ Klark Robbins, Landin Pepperd, Thomas “Tiger” Wood, and Jonathan Getz; Suzuki’s newest recruit Cole Timboe; and Cobra’s Jaydin Smart. Tune into racertv.com all week long to follow along with the racing.
And one more rider to keep your eyes on. As we covered on Friday, up-and-coming European female racer Lotte Van Drunen signed a new deal with Yamaha for 2024. Van Drunen races in the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship overseas but announced she will be racing this year’s Mini O’s event with support from the Official Yamaha Factory Amateur NSA Team. The Netherlands native came to the U.S. earlier this week and started training for the 52nd annual event in Florida. Aboard a #401 Yamaha YZ250F, Van Drunen is set to race both the Women and 250 B classes in both supercross and motocross next week. The Dutch native won the WMX overall at her home race MXGP of the Netherlands in August, claiming both moto wins. Claiming four total moto wins on the season (including the first moto of the season)—and even holding the red plate for the third round—Van Drunen finished third overall in the six-round championship. Follow along with the 16-year-old’s week—as well as the rest of the competition—via the RacerTV broadcast, live timing and scoring, and social media.