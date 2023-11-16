Belgian Twins Lucas (Husqvarna) & Sacha (KTM) Coenen Agree to Multi-Year Extensions
We have some news on the fast brothers set to compete against one another in 2024. No, not the Lawrence brothers, the other set of brothers: Lucas and Sacha Coenen. The Belgian duo signed a deal with their respective teams for the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season (Lucas to Husqvarna, Sacha to KTM), and now they have each re-upped their respective deals for 2024 via "multi-year extensions."
There were thoughts that the young duo (now 17 years old as of last week) might come to the U.S. for AMA Supercross and Motocross, and this deal doesn't derail that down the road. This new announcement means the duo will remain in the MXGP circuit for at least the 2024 season, although specifics were not clarified. Could we see the duo in the U.S. as early as 2025?
The MXGP season will begin with the MXGP of Patagonia – Argentina on March 10, 2024. Check out the full press releases from the teams.
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Lucas Coenen Commits To The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team
Coenen Signs Lengthy Extension To Race Aboard The FC 250.
Lucas Coenen has extended his contract with Husqvarna Factory Racing and will continue to race in the MX2 class in the coming years – this multi-year deal confirms his commitment to the Pierer Mobility Group and his bid to become Belgium's next world champion.
Coenen burst into the FIM Motocross World Championship at the start of this year and impressed pundits with his raw pace. '96' led ninety-one laps, won five motos and had a single Grand Prix victory. Fifth was his final ranking in the championship standings – a brilliant result for a rookie who confirmed the fact that he will be a title contender for years to come.
The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team will field Kay De Wolf and Lucas Coenen in the MX2 class in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, which starts on March 10. Mattia Guadagnini will represent the squad in the MXGP division aboard an FC 450.
Lucas Coenen:
"I am really happy to continue my relationship with the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. Our first year together was very successful – we have a base to build on in 2024 and that is going to be very important. Thanks to everyone for their support. I cannot wait for the new season to begin on March 10."
Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager):
"We are so pleased to continue with Lucas – he is a superb talent and will be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come. All of us at the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team are committed to giving him the support that he needs to achieve his goals."
The following press release is from KTM:
Sacha Coenen Ties Future to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing are pleased to announce that Sacha Coenen has inked a multi-year extension to his factory contract to remain a significant part of the company’s MXGP line-up.
The fast and fearless teenager (who turned 17 years old on November 9th) will continue his professional development under the watchful gaze of former world champion Joel Smets, Team Co-Ordinator Harry Norton and the rest of the Red Bull KTM factory crew; a squad that have won seven of the last eight MX2 titles.
2024 will be the Belgian’s second term in the FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship. 2023 was his debut season and he achieved ten top ten moto results with a best overall classification of 6th at the Swedish Grand Prix. ’23 was a classic learning experience for the rookie with impressive speed and excellent starts often countered by small slips and several disruptive injuries. Coenen completed his education through his longest competitive year to-date and with a vast array of tracks, terrain and conditions to master as part of the MX2 elite.
For 2024 Coenen will form part of a strong Red Bull KTM roster. 2023 MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo and 4th placed finisher Liam Everts will also contest the MX2 division with the KTM 250 SX-F while Jeffrey Herlings will steer the KTM 450 SX-F in the MXGP category. The ’24 FIM Motocross World Championship begins with the Grand Prix of Argentina at Neuquen on March 10th.
Sacha Coenen:
“I’m really looking forward to next year already as well as the future seasons. This year was a big learning experience for me but great for building a relationship with the team and the guys. It was difficult at times and I couldn’t always deliver the results I wanted but we had some good races, I tried hard and had some nice starts as well. I want to have a good winter, working more with my Dad and brother, and look for more consistency next season. Then we’ll see what we can do on the track.”
Robert Jonas, Vice President Offroad Racing:
“Confirming Sacha and the Coenen family again to be part of our factory racing program was an important step in the first phase of this off-season. It means both the team and Sacha can plan ahead and work on progress and goals. 2023 was encouraging and also tough for him but that’s part of the process for succeeding in MXGP. Of course, we think he has enormous potential and is still so young. Our MX2 team had another exceptional year and we know all three riders will only be faster and better in 2024 with that race mileage in the pocket."