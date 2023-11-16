Belgian Twins Lucas (Husqvarna) & Sacha (KTM) Coenen Agree to Multi-Year Extensions

We have some news on the fast brothers set to compete against one another in 2024. No, not the Lawrence brothers, the other set of brothers: Lucas and Sacha Coenen. The Belgian duo signed a deal with their respective teams for the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season (Lucas to Husqvarna, Sacha to KTM), and now they have each re-upped their respective deals for 2024 via "multi-year extensions."

There were thoughts that the young duo (now 17 years old as of last week) might come to the U.S. for AMA Supercross and Motocross, and this deal doesn't derail that down the road. This new announcement means the duo will remain in the MXGP circuit for at least the 2024 season, although specifics were not clarified. Could we see the duo in the U.S. as early as 2025?

The MXGP season will begin with the MXGP of Patagonia – Argentina on March 10, 2024. Check out the full press releases from the teams.

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Lucas Coenen Commits To The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team

Coenen Signs Lengthy Extension To Race Aboard The FC 250.

Lucas Coenen has extended his contract with Husqvarna Factory Racing and will continue to race in the MX2 class in the coming years – this multi-year deal confirms his commitment to the Pierer Mobility Group and his bid to become Belgium's next world champion.

Coenen burst into the FIM Motocross World Championship at the start of this year and impressed pundits with his raw pace. '96' led ninety-one laps, won five motos and had a single Grand Prix victory. Fifth was his final ranking in the championship standings – a brilliant result for a rookie who confirmed the fact that he will be a title contender for years to come.

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team will field Kay De Wolf and Lucas Coenen in the MX2 class in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, which starts on March 10. Mattia Guadagnini will represent the squad in the MXGP division aboard an FC 450.

"I am really happy to continue my relationship with the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. Our first year together was very successful – we have a base to build on in 2024 and that is going to be very important. Thanks to everyone for their support. I cannot wait for the new season to begin on March 10."

Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager):