2023 ISDE Full Event Recap
Main image courtesy of Future7 Media / Pole Positions Communication
The following press release is from the FIM:
United States Crowned FIM World Trophy Champions at 6DAYS® In Argentina
The ninety-seventh FIM International Six Day’s Enduro (ISDE) has drawn to an exciting close today with the United States taking the FIM World Trophy win in San Juan, Argentina. United States added to their celebrations by claiming the FIM Women’s World Trophy competition. A dramatic Final Cross Test saw France crowned FIM Junior World Trophy winners.
United States race to FIM World Trophy victory
All week the ninety-seventh 6DAYS® belonged to the United States, with Taylor Robert (KTM), Johnny Girroir (KTM), Dante Oliveira (KTM) and Cole Martinez (Honda) hardly putting a foot wrong. Opting to lock down the FIM World Trophy competition in style, they secured the day six win to make it six from six in San Juan.
This victory marks their third time winning the FIM World Trophy competition. As a rider who has been there from the very beginning, it was an emotional moment for Robert, who announced his retirement from professional competition.
“It’s been a dream week for us,” told an emotional Robert. “We did everything right each day and always tried to have our four riders inside the top ten as much as possible.
“It’s been an incredible journey for me. I helped the USA win our first ISDE in 2016 and now this will be my last. I’m sad for this chapter to end, but I’m so happy to go out on a high. The ISDE is an incredible race!”
In the final standings, France ends their week as vice-champions behind the United States, with the out-going champions Great Britain taking third. Chile secured a memorable result with fourth, while Venezuela were the only other team to see all four riders reach the finish in fifth.
France clinch victory in a dramatic FIM Junior World Trophy ending
The final day of racing in the Junior World Trophy competition was anything but plain sailing. Starting the Final Cross Test with a twenty-minute lead, Sweden were natural favourites to win. But midway through the race, Albin Norrbin’s bike developed a technical problem. With his teammates sacrificing their results to help him, their race lead evaporated.
Proving that the 6DAYS® is never over until it is over, France emerged as the victors of the FIM Junior World Trophy. The United States won day six to finish as vice-champions, while a dejected Sweden slipped down to third overall. Argentina will be pleased with their weeklong efforts for fourth, while the Czech Republic completed the top five.
“It’s amazing to win the Junior category,” said France’s Thibaut Giraudon (Sherco). “We can’t thank our team enough for the support they’ve given us all week.
“Of course, we’re sorry to see the Swedish team go out at the very end like they did, but sometimes that’s how racing goes. We feel for them but are also excited to celebrate this victory.”
United States win FIM Women’s World Trophy for the fourth time
With a four-hour lead in the FIM Women’s World Trophy competition, the United States arrived at the Final Cross Test on day six as the champions elect. Sticking to the script, Brandy Richards (KTM), Korie Steede (KTM) and Rachel Gutish (GASGAS) took the day six win to cement themselves as this year’s class winners. The United States have now won the FIM Women’s World Trophy four times.
“It’s been quite the week,” said Richards. “All week the focus was on keeping our bikes and bodies going.
“We raced hard, but always focused on finishing with all three riders together. I’m super proud of what we achieved this week and will remember this ISDE for a long time to come.”
In what proved to be an incredible race of attrition, only the United States saw all three riders reach the finish line. Despite losing a rider on day four, Australia was able to regroup and end their week as vice-champions. Battling their way to the finish line, Team FIM Latin America secured a debut podium result with third. France and Argentina round out the top five.
Garcia claims third consecutive overall individual victory in 6DAYS®
With the start gate dropping on the traditional Final Cross Test, it was Dante Oliveira (KTM) who raced on to win day six. Finishing right behind him in second, Spain’s Josep Garcia (KTM) did everything he needed to ultimately win the overall individual result in this year’s 6DAYS®.
After six incredible days of racing, Garcia took his third consecutive overall individual 6DAYS® victory by one minute and nine seconds from Italy’s Andrea Verona (GASGAS). The United States swept the next three positions with Dante Oliveira (KTM) third, Taylor Robert (KTM) fourth and Johnny Girroir (KTM) fifth.
“It’s a dream come true to win the overall individual for three years now,” told Garcia. “It’s been an incredible week, one of the toughest ISDE races I have done, but now it’s time to celebrate!”
In Enduro1, Garcia was the clear winner, topping the category by an eventual twelve minutes. France’s Theo Espinasse (Beta) took second, with Great Britain’s Jed Etchells (Fantic) third. Verona secured the overall win in Enduro2. Oliveira was second, with Robert third.
With a technical issue on the Final Cross Test, Albin Norrbin (Fantic) saw his hopes of winning Enduro3 disappear. France’s Loic Larrieu (KTM) quickly picked up the pieces to take the victory. There was celebration for South America, with Chile’s Ben Herrera (GASGAS) taking second, while France’s Julien Roussaly (Sherco) rounded out the podium.
XC Gear claim top honours in Club Team Award
In the Club Team Award it was XC Gear who won the day to win this year’s 6DAYS®. The trio of Josh Toth (GASGAS), Ryan Surratt (Honda) and Austin Serpa (KTM) were unstoppable this week in San Juan, topping the classification each day. There were also extra celebrations for Toth, who took the overall individual Club Team Award win.
“It’s been an epic week,” told Toth. “The team rode amazing and gave our best each day. It’s an incredible feeling to stand on top of the podium.”
Joining XC Gear on the winner’s podium were GTBN in second, with home team Argentina completing the top three. Steve Hatch Racing POTM and BBW finished fourth and fifth overall respectively.
With the ninety-seventh FIM International Six Day’s Enduro now complete, the countdown begins towards next year’s 6DAYS® in Spain.