Main image courtesy of Future7 Media / Pole Positions Communication

The following press release is from the FIM:

United States Crowned FIM World Trophy Champions at 6DAYS® In Argentina

The ninety-seventh FIM International Six Day’s Enduro (ISDE) has drawn to an exciting close today with the United States taking the FIM World Trophy win in San Juan, Argentina. United States added to their celebrations by claiming the FIM Women’s World Trophy competition. A dramatic Final Cross Test saw France crowned FIM Junior World Trophy winners.

United States race to FIM World Trophy victory

All week the ninety-seventh 6DAYS® belonged to the United States, with Taylor Robert (KTM), Johnny Girroir (KTM), Dante Oliveira (KTM) and Cole Martinez (Honda) hardly putting a foot wrong. Opting to lock down the FIM World Trophy competition in style, they secured the day six win to make it six from six in San Juan.

This victory marks their third time winning the FIM World Trophy competition. As a rider who has been there from the very beginning, it was an emotional moment for Robert, who announced his retirement from professional competition.

“It’s been a dream week for us,” told an emotional Robert. “We did everything right each day and always tried to have our four riders inside the top ten as much as possible.

“It’s been an incredible journey for me. I helped the USA win our first ISDE in 2016 and now this will be my last. I’m sad for this chapter to end, but I’m so happy to go out on a high. The ISDE is an incredible race!”

In the final standings, France ends their week as vice-champions behind the United States, with the out-going champions Great Britain taking third. Chile secured a memorable result with fourth, while Venezuela were the only other team to see all four riders reach the finish in fifth.