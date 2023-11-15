Three times? Wow. These tests are not short, they are multiple miles long per test.

Yeah, they are all between three and five miles long, and you walk each of them three times, and we ended up walking about 100 miles. And it's not just walking either, it would be one thing to just go out and walk 100 miles, but as we are doing it, we are trying to memorize literally every single turn. Maybe not the first time we walk, we are just trying to get an idea of where the track goes. But the second and third time we walk it we are stopping every five, ten minutes and trying to play it back through our heads. It's not only a huge physically demanding day but also mentally. The way we do it now, we will walk a half mile and then be like, “All right let’s run it back from the beginning. We start up the hill then right, left, over the off camber.” And we would do this multiple times throughout the walking, until you can memorize every single turn by the end of the test. By the time you have played it back multiple times, with the whole visualization thing of riding it, that is what really helps. That is the thing that I have done the last five or six times that I have gone, because I learned that’s the way the Europeans do it. And to get all of the guys to do it this way really made a big difference.

So pretty much what you learned from racing World Enduros in 2016 helped you get the win in ISDE that year and in 2019 and this year.

Yeah and our whole program as team USA has evolved. My first year was in 2010 and it is crazy how unorganized team USA was that year. Antti [Kallonen KTM off-road team manager] took over as team manager in 2012 and since then Antti and I went every year together, besides 2022 when I was hurt, and worked hard to really elevate the whole team USA program. From how we do the team training camps before we get there, this year we actually did three teams training camps. The preparation that goes into it now is pretty incredible compared to how it was 12 years ago.

In 2012 Kurt Caselli was team captain, and it was his dream for team USA to win ISDE, I bet he would be proud of you guys for not only winning it but winning it for the third time now.

Yeah, definitely. It is kind of crazy to think about, when we won in 2016, I think it was 91st running. So, in 90 years we never won, and now in the last eight years we have won three times. So that is pretty cool.

Yeah, and the Junior Trophy team got second this year and the Women Trophy team won as well so it was a good year for the entire team.

Yeah, and the women crushed it this year. It was a really difficult year with the terrain and the heat, and a lot of women got hurt, I think we were the only full team left at the end of it. But it wasn’t without hard work because I think both Brandy [Richards] and Rachel [Gutish] got hurt on days four and five, maybe. Both of them were racing the last couple of days with pretty serious injuries. But they are both super tough chicks and were willing to go out there and do what they had to, to make it happen. [Note: It is reported Richards finished the week dealing with a broken collarbone and Gutish is reported to have broken some ribs!]