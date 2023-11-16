Monster Energy AMA Supercross Announces Themed Races for 2024 Season

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Monster Energy Supercross Announces Themed Races for 2024 Season

Supercross Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Retro Themed Night in San Diego

Registration Now Open for 2024 KTM Junior Supercross Program

ELLENTON, Fla. – As the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship series and the indoor stadium season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross come into focus, Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is excited to announce its specialty-themed races kicking off the new year which include returning themes and a nod to the past 50 years of Supercross racing. Additionally, registration is now open for all 10 rounds of the 2024 KTM Junior Supercross program, presented by Wells Fargo. The popular youth development program will culminate with an additional championship race featuring the winners from each of the 10 rounds in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Supercross championship final.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary season of AMA Supercross, celebrating its inception in 1974 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum which recently hosted the historic, inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship final this past September. As we celebrate the past, Round 3 in San Diego, will play host to a 50th anniversary retro themed night. Race teams, athletes, and industry partners will be encouraged to run historical graphics from past decades across bike liveries and race gear to celebrate the eras that helped shape Supercross into what it is today.