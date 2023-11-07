Today we look back at the last time motocross icon James Stewart took victory in AMA Pro Motocross. The then Yoshimura Suzuki mounted Stewart completed a clean sweep of the day at High Point Raceway with a 1-1 performance. Relive his performance from the second moto that day as he held the likes of Trey Canard, Ken Roczen, and Ryan Dungey behind him to get the win in front of a roaring Pennsylvania crowd.

