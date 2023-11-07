Before riders even descended on the United Arab Emirates for the first-ever FIM World Supercross (WSX) event in Abu Dhabi, they knew two things: Passing would be very difficult on a tight track. Also, the event advertised a “double stacked” starting gate, which means two rows of gates inside the Etihad Arena.

The tight track and double-row start meant gate selection would be more critical than ever, which put extra pressure on heat race results, which determine gate pick. And that reality came true, as WSX series leaders Ken Roczen (WSX 450) and Shane McElrath (SX2 250) flubbed their starts in their heats, found it tough to move forward on the tight track, and ran out of time to salvage good finishes. This left them with back-row starts for the three races that determine the overall and championship points (WSX operates with a three-race format, with all three races counting toward the overall, and all three paying championship points). Neither Roczen nor McElrath were able to score a podium finish overall, which led them to relinquish the points leads with just one race (but three scores) remaining in 2023 WSX Championship. Meanwhile, Joey Savatgy and Max Anstie nailed their starts and used that to their advantage to cinch up the overalls, and take the points leads in their classes (Savatgy, WSX 450 and Anstie in SX2 250).

For Anstie, it was about more than just starts, as he also rode impeccably well all night on his Fire Power Floth Honda, and if he didn’t get the start he was able to make the few quick passes he needed to get the lead and control it from there. Rick Ware Racing Mobil 1’s Savatgy was still quite hard on himself despite the win, as he usually is, saying “I mean, to be honest, both round one and two, I haven't been that good. But thankfully I got off the gate pretty well and I put myself in a good spot. I knew tonight was gonna be super important for that, obviously, round one was important, but not as important as tonight. Both rounds I have been, in my opinion, I've been a little subpar for me.”

Roczen rode valiantly to come back through traffic, and somehow, on a track that offered so little passing, found himself in position to battle for the first race win of the night, until he crashed on the last lap while in second behind Vince Friese. That was an even bigger set back than the second-row start, as Roczen ended up with a hurt foot and a 14th-place finish. He was two turns away from finishing that race in second.

Friese, meanwhile, was already defining the racing on the tight track. Dean Wilson was all over Vince battling for the lead early, then finally got around, but left the door open, and Friese knew what to do from there. He slammed Dean to the ground to retake the lead, and then rode a wide bike to keep Roczen at bay to take the win. Later, Friese would be penalized two spots for “dangerous riding.”

Dean took that pass on the chin, saying he thought he had enough of a gap to not have to protect the inside. Arenacross-style tracks have created block passes like that for decades, and Wilson didn’t protect. The other shenanigans, though, were on Vince. There was cross jumping and brake checking, the stuff that drives riders nuts, and also stuff that is much more dangerous than even block passes in corners. Roczen had to try to figure out how to pass Friese while also weighing the risk-reward of possible mid-air entanglement with cross jumping, or Friese tagging his front wheel in a corner. The cross jumping is harder to detect than the block pass on Wilson that went viral on social media. Throughout the night there were mistakes and incidents by other riders that actually started because of Friese cross jumping, or getting on the brakes, or cutting someone off, that later led to a crash from someone else while Friese got away. These are small, subtle things that you really only know about based on what the riders who were experiencing it first-hand have to say. The racers know when someone purposely turns in front of them on the take off of a jump, even if it’s only a few inches to the left or right, or on the brakes for a fraction of a second.

There were many close calls, like Roczen having to take a leg off in mid-air to try to adjust when Friese went from right to left over a jump. Or when the riders had to roll a section of jumps, Friese looked back at Wilson twice to make sure he could block him as they rolled the section, and eventually started to turn right entering a left-hand turn to further stop him. To pass Vince was an exercise in frustration, because everyone had weighed the risk and reward. Go after him and possibly win, but also possibly lose much more if you both end up on the ground in a heap. Further, the two 180-degree corners on the track were opened way, way, up, making it almost impossible to protect the inside.

“The one thing that maybe I wish I would have spoken up sooner during the day was the finish line didn't have any Tuff Blox on the landing,” said Savatgy. “So, like, it didn't matter how tight you wanted to go, the guy behind you could go tighter. I mean, to the point where you could drive off the side of the bridge, you know? And so, in hindsight I should have said something when I noticed it like, “Hey, this is gonna be an issue,” because that was some of the reason why I didn't protect the inside, because no matter how far inside I went, I knew he [Friese] was gonna go further inside.”