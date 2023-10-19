Here we go again. Racing changes quickly, but if you think back just 18 months, you’ll remember a 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign dominated by team switches. Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, and Malcolm Stewart went 1-2-3 in the 450 standings after team switches…to each other’s old teams! Yep, Tomac switched to Stewart’s old team, Stewart switched to Anderson’s old team, and Anderson switched to Tomac’s old team. They all got better.

“Fresh start” was the buzz term of 2022, although the riders themselves never really subscribed to that Tomac said on day one that he wasn’t making a switch for a mental refresh. He just thought the Yamaha could perform better for him than the Kawasaki. Be it mental, physical, or mechanical, the changes worked. No one could really follow suit in 2023, because of multi-year deals. Thus, the countdown was onto 2024, and the moves came early. Few know exactly when Chase Sexton actually signed with Red Bull KTM, but it was earlier than you’d expect. Cooper Webb was leaving that same KTM team for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing by early spring. So, it goes.

We now have a nearly the full 450 field on factory teams set for 2024. We’ll run through some talking points here with The List:

Webb, KTM to Yamaha: Webb’s move doesn’t seem new anymore because he debuted with Yamaha in the SuperMotocross World Championship. It went okay. He was fourth in points and podiumed the final race in Los Angeles, but at no point did he threaten front runners Sexton, Jett Lawrence, or Ken Roczen. That’s the standard he would like to judge himself against. Remember Webb was ahead of Sexton in supercross points before he went out with injury at round 15. Webb’s battles with Roczen are legendary. He most certainly considers himself at their level. So, now the off-season begins with Webb looking to close the gap from SMX, but that’s not as daunting as it sounds, because he’s operated at their level before. He’s a two-time 450SX supercross champion, and while Webb never jumps off the page with “flying at the test track” hype, it would be foolish to count him out in a 17-round season. Plus, Star provides such a perfect personality mesh with Webb, as we’ve seen before. If Webb rolls up to a race next year with red plates on his blue bike, do not be surprised.

[Of course, we must grade all preseason prognostications on a curve, because Jett Lawrence is getting dropped into the 450SX field for ’24, which might mean past results do not guarantee future performance for anyone. More on that topic in a bit.]