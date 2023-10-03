Ken Roczen Returns to Progressive ECSTAR Suzuki for 2024

The following press release is from Suzuki:

Progressive ECSTAR Suzuki and Ken Roczen Announce Contract Extension for 2024

BREA, CA – Suzuki Motor USA is thrilled to announce an extension to the partnership with elite athlete Ken Roczen and HEP Motorsports. Ken Roczen and HEP have brought a new level of success and excitement to Suzuki racing in 2023, and Suzuki is pleased to be able to partner with Ken Roczen again for 2024.

In 2023, Ken Roczen and the HEP Motorsports’ Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki team delivered a consistent and successful season of racing, including an incredible win at the Indy Supercross, several podium finishes, and a tie for third place in the AMA Supercross Championship.

In addition, Ken Roczen gave Suzuki fans across the country a thrilling end to the season in the SuperMotocross World Championship by claiming key podium positions, taking another impressive win in the second moto at the Chicagoland Speedway, and two second place finishes in the final race at the LA Memorial Coliseum to secure second place in the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship.

“I am extremely excited to re-sign with the team,” said Ken Roczen. “We have done some amazing things so far in 2023 and I am really eager to do even better things in 2024. It has been one of the most fun and rewarding years of my career and I am happy to keep it going."

“Excited to have Roczen back on the team for 2024,” said Team Manager, Larry Brooks. “We came a long way from the beginning of the year to being one of the top competitors. Every time Ken Roczen raced, he was in contention to win. The whole team, including Ken himself, worked extremely hard and it showed in the results. When I took a step back and looked at what we’d done, I was really impressed. I am sure Ken will have continued success in 2024.”