How to Watch: Ironman GNCC

How to Watch Ironman GNCC

October 20, 2023 10:45am
by:

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be in action for the 12th and final round Ironman GNCC this weekend in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The Ironman GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Craig Delong (Husqvarna) enters the finale with a 23-point gap over Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) in the Grand National Championship, but a win is worth 30 points so this could be a winner-takes all situation. In the XC2 Class, Liam Draper (Yamaha) enters the final round with an 18-point gap over Angus Riordan (KTM) as both are eying their first ever GNCC title. 

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Ironman GNCC TV & Streaming Schedule

2023 Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 233
2Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 210
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 200
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 187
5Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 159
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 245
2Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 227
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 210
4Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 172
Full Standings

Note: Toby Cleveland already clinched the 2023 XC3 title.

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 261
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 237
3Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 210
4Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 184
5Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
Full Standings

Note: Rachael Archer already clinched the 2023 WXC title.

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 290
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 246
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 221
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 183
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 151
Full Standings

Other Links

Grand National Cross Country

General

GNCC Live Timing 

Ironman GNCC

Ironman GNCC Race Center

Ironman GNCC Star Rows

Tickets

Grand National Cross Country Series

Ticket information for Ironman GNCC.

Track Map

The 2023 Ironman GNCC layout.
The 2023 Ironman GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

Race Day Schedule

Grand National Cross Country

Ironman GNCC | Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana. 

Friday, October 20, 2023

  • 9:00amGates Open
  • 12:00pm – 3:30pmeMTB Registration
  • 12:00pm – 6:00pmRegistration - All Classes
  • 4:00pmSpecialized Turbo eMTB Racing
  • 4:00pm – 6:00pmTrick-Or-Treating: Vendor Row/Sponsor Village
  • 9:00pmLive Entertainment: Jonny James
  • 12:00amGates Close

Saturday, October 21, 2023

  • 6:00amGates Open
  • 7:00am – 6:00pmRegistration - All Classes
  • 8:00amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 8:30am50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event) (Separate Track)
  • 9:15am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event) (Separate Track)
  • 10:00amAmateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 1:00pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 4:00pmYouth Bike Race
  • 6:00pmePeeWee Racing (STACYC): Finish Line (candy will be available)
  • 6:00pm – 8:00pmTrick-Or-Treating: Vendor Row / Sponsor Village
  • 6:30pmHalloween Costume Contest: Team Faith Pits  (candy will be available)
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pmTeam Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 9:00pmLive Entertainment: Parmalee
  • 12:00amGates Close

Sunday, October 22, 2023

  • 6:00amGates Open
  • 7:00amRegistration - All Classes
  • 8:00amAmateur Bike Race 1 (90 min event)
  • 10:00amAmateur Bike Race 2  (2 hr event)
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pmPro Bike Race (3 hr event)
