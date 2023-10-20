The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will be in action for the 12th and final round Ironman GNCC this weekend in Crawfordsville, Indiana. The Ironman GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
Craig Delong (Husqvarna) enters the finale with a 23-point gap over Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM) in the Grand National Championship, but a win is worth 30 points so this could be a winner-takes all situation. In the XC2 Class, Liam Draper (Yamaha) enters the final round with an 18-point gap over Angus Riordan (KTM) as both are eying their first ever GNCC title.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- GNCC
IronmaneMTB Round 9*
Live Now
2023 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|233
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|210
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|200
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|187
|5
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|159
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|245
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|227
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|210
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|191
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|172
Note: Toby Cleveland already clinched the 2023 XC3 title.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|261
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|237
|3
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|210
|4
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|184
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|181
Note: Rachael Archer already clinched the 2023 WXC title.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|290
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|246
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|221
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|183
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|151
Other Links
Grand National Cross Country
General
Ironman GNCC
Tickets
Grand National Cross Country Series
Ticket information for Ironman GNCC.
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Grand National Cross Country
Ironman GNCC | Friday, October 20 through Sunday, October 22
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Friday, October 20, 2023
- 9:00amGates Open
- 12:00pm – 3:30pmeMTB Registration
- 12:00pm – 6:00pmRegistration - All Classes
- 4:00pmSpecialized Turbo eMTB Racing
- 4:00pm – 6:00pmTrick-Or-Treating: Vendor Row/Sponsor Village
- 9:00pmLive Entertainment: Jonny James
- 12:00amGates Close
Saturday, October 21, 2023
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00am – 6:00pmRegistration - All Classes
- 8:00amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 8:30am50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event) (Separate Track)
- 9:15am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event) (Separate Track)
- 10:00amAmateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 1:00pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 4:00pmYouth Bike Race
- 6:00pmePeeWee Racing (STACYC): Finish Line (candy will be available)
- 6:00pm – 8:00pmTrick-Or-Treating: Vendor Row / Sponsor Village
- 6:30pmHalloween Costume Contest: Team Faith Pits (candy will be available)
- 7:00pm – 7:45pmTeam Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 9:00pmLive Entertainment: Parmalee
- 12:00amGates Close
Sunday, October 22, 2023
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00amRegistration - All Classes
- 8:00amAmateur Bike Race 1 (90 min event)
- 10:00amAmateur Bike Race 2 (2 hr event)
- 1:00pm – 4:00pmPro Bike Race (3 hr event)