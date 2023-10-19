One month from now, one of the biggest off-season, one-off races of the year will drop the gate: the Paris Supercross. The event, which first ran in the middle of the week back in March 1984, is back once again, this year celebrating its 40th anniversary. Last November, we dug into the history of the biggest off-season race of the year. Make sure to give that a read if you missed it.

Fans will pack into Paris la Defense Arena November 18 and 19 to see some of the best supercross racers in the world compete together, plus throw in some freestyle competitors, and maybe more. We never really know what to expect at this event, as a few years ago there was a show with guy on a jet pack between races!

Now, the event has confirmed its 250cc and 450cc lineups for the 2023 event, headlined by the Lawrence brothers, Jett and Hunter; Cooper Webb; Ken Roczen; Justin Hill; Justin Barcia; Justin Starling; and Cedric Soubeyras in the 450cc class. The 250cc class will feature Tom Vialle, Jo Shimoda, Cullin Park, Jace Owen; and Matt Moss.

Barcia and Roczen are the only two King of Paris winners that are returning to compete this year, Barcia having won the even in 2010, 2013, and 2019, and Roczen taking the event win last November. Barcia’s three event wins are tied with Marvin Musquin (2016, 2017, and 2021) for second-most all-time behind only David Vuillemin (1999, 2000, 2001, and 2003). Despite a broken collarbone at the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) finale, Barcia is healed up and ready to get a shot at tying Vuillemin's record. Vialle and Shimoda are making their respective Paris Supercross debuts, as Moss returns after claiming the '22 Prince of Paris honors in a thrilling final race. Shimoda's two-year deal with Honda HRC was just announced yesterday, so the Japanese rider will make his HRC debut at the event.

One other big thing to note here is Hunter Lawrence will be racing a CRF450R. We anticipate the #96 machine racing the 450F full-time in AMA SX, MX, and SMX starting in 2024, although Honda HRC has yet to make an official announcement. So, this Paris SX event will be his first ever 450 race as a pro.

Check out the full release from the event below.