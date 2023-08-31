Justin Cooper Signs with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for 450 Class in 2024

Justin Cooper has landed a spot for next year. The New York native pointed out of the 250SX Class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and debuted in the 450SX Class at a handful of rounds mid-season of 2023, but now has a fully guaranteed deal for next year. Cooper will race the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoff rounds this September on a YZ250F before making the jump to the 450cc division full-time for next year and beyond.

With Eli Tomac returning for the 2024 season and Cooper Webb expected to join the team for this year's three SMX rounds and next season as well, the factory Yamaha team will have a three-rider roster come the Anaheim 1 Supercross in January 2024.

The following press release is from Yamaha:

Cooper Returns for SMX Premier Class Debut in 2024

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper returns for his seventh year with the team and moves up to the 450 class for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship

MARIETTA, Ga.—Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing is pleased to announce that Justin Cooper will return with the team to make his full-time debut in the premier class for the entire 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship season.

Since joining the team in 2018, Cooper has enjoyed a successful tenure aboard the YZ250F as a proven title contender. In addition to his 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Championship, he has multiple wins in both the stadium and outdoor series’ 250 class. This year, he got some seat time aboard the YZ450F in supercross, racing five rounds and finishing inside the top 10 with a best result of sixth on a very physically demanding Daytona Supercross track. He then switched gears back to the 250 team and made one last title run aboard the YZ250F in Pro Motocross. It was a roller-coaster outdoor season for the New Yorker, who didn’t line up for the motos at High Point after a big crash in practice. Cooper rallied back, ending the year with four moto wins and 12 trips to the podium to secure the runner-up spot in the championship. He now looks to finish his 250 career strong at the upcoming inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Finals before prepping for next year’s full-time debut in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX, Pro Motocross 450MX and 450SMX Championships.

Jim Roach – Yamaha Racing Department Manager for YMUS:

“We’re happy to have Justin return with the team and see him move up to the 450 class in 2024. It’s been great to see him evolve in this championship from the early beginning to the 2021 250SX title and now as he heads into his next chapter in the premier class. He shows a lot of potential on the YZ450F, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do next season in SMX.”

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager:

“We’re pleased to announce Justin’s addition to the 450 team. Having him with us full-time in the premier class is truly exciting. You can feel his real potential when he’s on a 450, and I honestly think we’re about to see some amazing things from him in the near future.”

Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing: