Eli Tomac was likely seven days away from wrapping up his third Monster Energy AMA Supercross title two and a half months ago. He was also about 15 minutes away from potentially winning his 52nd career supercross race. That all came to a grinding halt in Denver, Colorado's Empower Field when the 30-year-old suddenly slowed dramatically while in the lead. Tomac had ruptured his Achilles tendon and in seconds, it was all over. Not just the race, not just his quest for that third championship, but maybe even the end of Eli Tomac's career.

Fortunately, it will not be the last time Eli Tomac raced as a professional as Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing announced today a new deal with Tomac that brings him back to racing for the 2024 season. While his recovery has gone very well and Tomac himself even attended the recent Alpinestars gear launch walking around without a boot and mostly without a limp, Tomac still will not be able to race anymore in 2023. So now with a newly renewed deal, his attention turns solely on preparing for the start of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in January.

Yamaha did not specify whether Tomac's deal is supercross only or for the full season, but it is important to know that the SuperMotocross World Championship playoff races are seeded from an entire year of racing. Even that alone could be reason enough for Tomac to race all of 2024. But for now, we at least know he will be back behind the gate next season.