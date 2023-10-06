Earlier this morning, the official gate selection ballot for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations took place in Ernée, France. These gate selections, although done in a very old-fashioned way, will determine tomorrow's (Saturday) qualifying racing. Finland was drawn first and drew the 11th gate pick, followed by Luxembourg, which drew the 27th gate pick, and Spain, which drew the 17th gate pick. FIM Latin America was 30th, followed by Team Netherlands at gate pick 24. Brazil, the sixth country to be selected, drew the second gate pick, which drew a reaction from the crowd.
Around mid-way through the selecting process, Team Iceland got the fifth gate pick, Team Sweden got the eighth gate pick, Team Germany got the tenth gate pick, and Team Canada drew the 37th and final gate selection. Tough blow there for Team Canada, who brings a strong lineup to this year’s event. Ireland came up next with the third gate pick, then Belgium selected the 12th gate pick for one of the event favorites. Then, team Morocco drew the first gate pick. Oddly enough, Morocco drew the first gate pick in 2022.
A few picks later, Team USA drew the sixth pick, which is a solid pick. Only two top-ten selections remained after that draw, which were seventh and ninth gate picks (those eventually went to Puerto Rico and Croatia).
USA draws…. 6!!— Kellen Brauer (@kellenbrauer) October 6, 2023
Towards the end of the process, Team Italy—one of the favorites—selected the 25th gate pick. Puerto Rico got the seventh spot a few picks from the end, as Ukraine received the 21st gate pick, the final pick left on the board.
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:
Ballot Results for the 76th Monster Energy FIM MXoN
The qualifying starting grid is as follows:
- Morocco
- Brazil
- Ireland
- Slovenia
- Iceland
- USA
- Puerto Rico
- Sweden
- Croatia
- Germany
- Finland
- Belgium
- Australia
- Mexico
- South Africa
- New Zealand
- Spain
- Slovakia
- Guam
- Estonia
- Ukraine
- Chili
- Switzerland
- The Netherlands
- Italy
- France
- Luxembourg
- Poland
- Norway
- FIM Latin America
- Portugal
- Lithuania
- Czech Republic
- Greece
- Latvia
- Great Britain
- Canada
Watch the full replay of the ballot selection: