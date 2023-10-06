Results Archive
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
News
Live Now
Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Fri Oct 20
News
Full Schedule
450 Words: 2023 MXoN Gate Pick Ballot

450 Words 2023 MXoN Gate Pick Ballot

October 6, 2023 2:10pm

Earlier this morning, the official gate selection ballot for the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations took place in Ernée, France. These gate selections, although done in a very old-fashioned way, will determine tomorrow's (Saturday) qualifying racing. Finland was drawn first and drew the 11th gate pick, followed by Luxembourg, which drew the 27th gate pick, and Spain, which drew the 17th gate pick. FIM Latin America was 30th, followed by Team Netherlands at gate pick 24. Brazil, the sixth country to be selected, drew the second gate pick, which drew a reaction from the crowd. 

Around mid-way through the selecting process, Team Iceland got the fifth gate pick, Team Sweden got the eighth gate pick, Team Germany got the tenth gate pick, and Team Canada drew the 37th and final gate selection. Tough blow there for Team Canada, who brings a strong lineup to this year’s event. Ireland came up next with the third gate pick, then Belgium selected the 12th gate pick for one of the event favorites. Then, team Morocco drew the first gate pick. Oddly enough, Morocco drew the first gate pick in 2022.

A few picks later, Team USA drew the sixth pick, which is a solid pick. Only two top-ten selections remained after that draw, which were seventh and ninth gate picks (those eventually went to Puerto Rico and Croatia).

Towards the end of the process, Team Italy—one of the favorites—selected the 25th gate pick. Puerto Rico got the seventh spot a few picks from the end, as Ukraine received the 21st gate pick, the final pick left on the board.

Infront Moto Racing

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Ballot Results for the 76th Monster Energy FIM MXoN

ERNEE (France) – The official ballot to determine the starting grid for the qualifying heats of the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations took place earlier this afternoon in the Media Centre at Ernee. The draw saw Team Morocco get the first gate pick for the second time in a row after last year, meanwhile, home heroes Team France will line up 26th while defending Champions, Team USA will take the gate 6th.

Infront Moto Racing

The qualifying starting grid is as follows:

  1. Morocco
  2. Brazil
  3. Ireland
  4. Slovenia
  5. Iceland
  6. USA
  7. Puerto Rico
  8. Sweden
  9. Croatia
  10. Germany
  11. Finland
  12. Belgium
  13. Australia
  14. Mexico
  15. South Africa
  16. New Zealand 
  17. Spain
  18. Slovakia 
  19. Guam
  20. Estonia
  21. Ukraine
  22. Chili
  23. Switzerland 
  24. The Netherlands
  25. Italy
  26. France
  27. Luxembourg
  28. Poland
  29. Norway
  30. FIM Latin America
  31. Portugal
  32. Lithuania
  33. Czech Republic
  34. Greece
  35. Latvia
  36. Great Britain
  37. Canada

Watch the full replay of the ballot selection:

Read Now
November 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now