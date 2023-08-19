Jeffrey Herlings Suffers Collarbone Fracture at Home MXGP of The Netherlands

The following press release is from KTM:

Bummer news this morning from the 16th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), as KTM confirmed Jeffrey Herlings suffered a fractured right collarbone during free practice. Herlings missed a few rounds of the season in June with a neck injury (fractured C5 vertebrae). Three rounds remain in the season ahead of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations set for early October.

Herlings counted out of home MXGP with collarbone fracture

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings will not take part in the Grand Prix of the Netherlands – round sixteen of nineteen in 2023 MXGP – after an innocuous fall in Free Practice at Arnhem this morning led to a fracture of his right collarbone.

The luckless MXGP record-setter hit the sand at the new Dutch venue during the opening session. The relatively slow-speed tumble saw Herlings nursing his right collarbone and a fracture was quickly suspected. #84 was reluctant to disappoint his home fans but decided to seek further consultation with his personal doctor and had to withdraw from participation for the rest of the weekend. After more checks the breakage was confirmed.

The injury is the second for the popular racer this season in what has otherwise been a milestone campaign for the 28-year-old when he burst the seventeen-year-old record for the biggest amount of Grand Prix victories in the history of the sport.

Grands Prix in Turkey, Italy and Great Britain remain in September with the 76th Motocross of Nations at Ernee, France at the beginning of October.