As we near closer to the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event in October, teams are starting to officially announce their rosters. Team France has declared its squad for the 2023 event, as Romain Febvre (MXGP), Tom Vialle (MX2), and Maxime Renaux (Open) will look to claim the Chamberlin trophy on home soil.

If you remember a few years ago, Vialle was on Team France then removed from the team after a debacle with logos on the official team hat (no, not kidding you. Read about it here if you missed it). Now, the '23 event will mark the second MXoN event for the two-time MX2 Champion Vialle, who also competed for the team in 2021 (Team France finishing fifth overall that year).

Renaux missed time this year in the MXGP calendar with injury but has returned the the races, and Febvre is on fire, winning six overalls.

The 2022 team of Maxime Renaux, Dylan Ferrandis, and Marvin Musquin finished second overall behind Team USA's winning roster of Eli Tomac, Justin Cooper, and Chase Sexton, who took the win on home soil.

Ferrandis, who has yet to announce any plans for the 2024 AMA Supercross and Motocross season yet, clearly wanted to be part of Team France. He posted the following on his Instagram story.