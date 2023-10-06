The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is right around the corner. This morning, the gate selection ballet took place (with Team USA picking sixth), and later today the teams presentation will take place ahead of Saturday's qualifying racing and Sunday's points-paying motos. Kellen Brauer is our boots on the ground guy in France this week and today, he caught up to Team USA's Christian Craig and RJ Hampshire, as well as Team Australia's Hunter Lawrence. Note: Craig and Hampshire will both make their MXoN debuts this weekend, as Lawrence has raced the event in the past.

#3 Christian Craig | Team USA

Racer X: Christian Craig, we have made it to France team USA has come to fruition. You're here, you're ready to go. How does it feel?

Christian Craig: It's good, man. The excitement has been building obviously this past couple of weeks, but this is the real deal. We're here and we, we make it happen. So yeah, next thing is we do all these press conferences and stuff, but you know, we put our gear on and get ready for tomorrow. But yeah, first things first just check out the track. We came here a couple of days ago, so we got to see Paris one day. But yeah, we're here to put in a good result and to have America on top.

How did the testing go on any of the hard pack stuff you guys did in the last couple of weeks?

It was good. I went to Glen Helen [Raceway], we actually flew to California a couple of times to test with the team. So I think we have a good setting to start with and then we walked the track here a little bit. It looks really hard packed, like Glen Helen, but with some ruts. I'm excited, you know, I was a little giddy walking around there just looking at that dirt. So, man, yeah, obviously it's something I've wanted to do for a long time. I'm looking forward to this and going to enjoy it.