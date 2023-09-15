We caught up with Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire, and Christian Craig to hear their thoughts on being selected to the USA Motocross of Nations team. Aaron Plessinger will be running #1 in the MXGP class, RJ Hampshire will be #2 in the MX2 class, and Christian Craig will be #3 in the Open class. All three riders were introduced officially today at Chicagoland Speedway but we spoke to each of them individually about the team for 2023.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer