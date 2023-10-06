The AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in September in Pickerington, Ohio. Five inductees—Rita Coombs, Barry Hawk, Grant Langston, Ryan Dungey, and Travis Pastrana—made up the Class of 2023 as they received their gold jackets, becoming the latest to join the prestigious hall. A few members of our Racer X staff were on hand that night, including Jason Weigandt, who penned notes on each of the five inductees.

1. Rita Coombs: I wasn’t sure, as Rita headed up to the stage for her acceptance speech, if people knew what to expect. Rita is now in the 80-plus class, and she stays behind the big scenes, so aside from the longtime friends and family in the room who know her well, or anyone that sees her each weekend in the GNCC sign up line (which she still works), many had to be wondering if she had anything to say at all. But I knew there wouldn’t be a problem. Back in my early days in this industry, road tripping to GNCC races, I got to know Rita very well through all-nighter road trips to get back to the Morgantown office from some far-flung location, or late nights at the office trying to sort, organize, pack, or solve a problem. Many great conversations with one of the greats. Rita is hilarious. Rita is energetic. Rita is a storyteller but also a great listener. She is also unfiltered and not afraid to say it like it is. Most importantly, she’s just fun. There are so, so, so many stresses running a business like this. For a second, take a step back and realize what an epic responsibility she has for both the employees of the company (think of how many moving parts and people it takes to run a traveling road show like GNCC, or a massive race like the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch) and all the families that choose to make this sport their form of recreation. When you have that many people doing that much stuff on the road, there are a lot of things that can go wrong. Rita never seems stressed though, because even the wild moments make for a good story, and damn does she love a good story. At the end of each jam-packed worked day, we’d often end up exchanging all the tales from throughout the hours, always with a laugh. Really, if I had a motto of everything we do around here, it’s work hard but have fun. I believe every newer employee here, even those who have barely ever spoken to Rita, understands this. That’s her influence. That’s the way this sport needs to be. It’s motorcycle racing, and it’s hard. None of it really makes sense if you tried to pencil it out on paper. But when you begin to factor in the relationships, the stories, the friends, the families, the camaraderie, it starts to make sense. Rita has lived this since the 1970s, and she still works seven days a week now. Think about that.