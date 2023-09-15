The wait, and the suspense, is over. The United States is going to France to race in the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations this year. Aaron Plessinger (MXGP) and Christian Craig (Open) will field 450 machines with RJ Hampshire (MX2) on a 250F. Usually at this point in the year we’ve known who will be representing Team USA at the Motocross of Nations for weeks, if not more. But this year, not so much. To get a better view into the delay, and why it was so hard to fill the roster, we got in touch with longtime Team USA mainstay, Christina Denney.

Racer X: It’s done, the team is formed, we’re going. Is this a huge relief for everyone involved with the team effort?

Christina Denney: It’s a huge relief, yes.

You must have been feeling some heavy pressure to make sure this thing happened.

Honestly, Saturday, in Charlotte, there was a lot of concern on if we were even going to be able to go or not. We knew that wasn’t an option. Not going was not an option. So we all really put our heads down, came together, and really tried to figure out what we were going to do, and how we could get it done. It took a few more days after the weekend, obviously, to really make it final, but we all really worked together. There’s been a lot of work over the last twelve months, and now we’ve got two weeks to crunch the rest of it, but we’re happy with where we’re going.

You mentioned concern that there might not be a Team USA effort this year. Where was that concern coming from? From within your own camp, or from outside?

We asked advice from other team members and other managers, and at times the advice we got was to not go. Myself, Roger [De Coster], Mike [Pelletier], Paul [Perebijnos], we all knew that wasn’t an option. We had to show up. Each week it was incredibly stressful, and it hit especially hard this past weekend. We never imagined we’d still be talking about it during SMX.

Talk about what was so difficult, and what took so long. There are some injuries, but there are healthy guys too.

It’s the year of change. The number of riders who are changing to different teams feels like much more than usual. So many of the riders we would have loved to have race on Team USA are switching to new teams. With the race in October, just a week after contracts end [note; most new factory contracts begin on October 1], it really put us in a difficult situation. If a rider wanted to race, he’d have to do it on a new bike, and we all know that’s not really an option.