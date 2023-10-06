Regular season racing is done and dusted, but there's still one more huge race left on the schedule, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France. Here are ten storylines to follow as the action unwinds this weekend.

Local Talent

The crowd at the MXoN is as much a part of the action as the racing itself, and in Europe, they go crazy. Not only are the fans rabid, they have all manner of noise making gadgets, including chainsaws that’ve had the chains and bars removed. And with Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle, and Maxime Renaux making up an extremely strong French effort, the local fans should have plenty of reasons to go nuts and bounce those saws off the limiters. -Aaron Hansel

Overdue

The last time the Motocross of Nations was scheduled to take place at Ernée, France, it didn’t actually take place. The race was cancelled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The last time the gate actually dropped there for an MXoN was 2015, and Gautier Paulin, Marvin Musquin, and Romain Febvre brought home the win for France in front of the hometown crowd. France hasn’t hosted an MXoN since, and it’s been a few years since (2018) since French riders have won this event. The French riders, and fans, are more than due for a win at this thing. -Hansel