Regular season racing is done and dusted, but there's still one more huge race left on the schedule, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France. Here are ten storylines to follow as the action unwinds this weekend.
Local Talent
The crowd at the MXoN is as much a part of the action as the racing itself, and in Europe, they go crazy. Not only are the fans rabid, they have all manner of noise making gadgets, including chainsaws that’ve had the chains and bars removed. And with Romain Febvre, Tom Vialle, and Maxime Renaux making up an extremely strong French effort, the local fans should have plenty of reasons to go nuts and bounce those saws off the limiters. -Aaron Hansel
Overdue
The last time the Motocross of Nations was scheduled to take place at Ernée, France, it didn’t actually take place. The race was cancelled due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The last time the gate actually dropped there for an MXoN was 2015, and Gautier Paulin, Marvin Musquin, and Romain Febvre brought home the win for France in front of the hometown crowd. France hasn’t hosted an MXoN since, and it’s been a few years since (2018) since French riders have won this event. The French riders, and fans, are more than due for a win at this thing. -Hansel
- MXoN
- Opening Press ConferenceLiveOctober 6 - 5:00 AM
- Gate Picks BallotLiveOctober 6 - 6:00 AM
- Teams PresentationLiveOctober 6 - 8:00 AM
- MXGP QualifyingLiveOctober 7 - 8:20 AM
- MX2 QualifyingLiveOctober 7 - 9:20 AM
- Open QualifyingLiveOctober 7 - 10:20 AM
- C FinalLiveOctober 7 - 12:00 PM
- B FinalLiveOctober 8 - 4:50 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)LiveOctober 8 - 7:00 AM
- Race 2 (MX2 & Open)LiveOctober 8 - 8:30 AM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP)LiveOctober 8 - 10:00 AM
- Race 1 (MXGP & MX2)October 8 - 12:00 PM
- Race 2 (MX2 & Open)October 8 - 1:00 PM
- Race 3 (Open & MXGP)October 8 - 2:00 PM
-
Team America!
Speaking of teams that’ve won the MXoN at Ernée, Team USA won the very first time this race was held there, which was in 2005 when Ricky Carmichael, Kevin Windham, and Ivan Tedesco brought it home. That win also kicked off a seven-year winning streak at the MXoN for Team USA. It’s going to be tough for Aaron Plessinger, RJ Hampshire, and Christian Craig to win this year, but if they do, it’ll be the second time in Ernée, and the second MXoN victory in a row. -Hansel
Team Australia
Australia has long been one of the globe’s leading exporters of motocross talent, but an MXoN victory is something that’s eluded the boys down under thus far. They’ve been close—they were third in 2011 and 2022—but it just hasn’t happened. That could change this year, as they’ve got Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, and Dean Ferris representing the Australian motocross contingent. With a lineup like that, 2023 could very well be the year Australia finally gets it done at the MXoN. -Hansel
Back in Action
Making his return to the MXoN this year is Ken Roczen, who hasn’t been part of the event since 2018. A rejuvenated Roczen, who was part of Germany’s winning team in 2012 and will be joined this year by Simon Längenfelder and Tom Koch, was extremely fast in the recent SuperMotocross races, and should be a threat up front this weekend. Don’t expect Jett Lawrence to wave him by this time around though! -Hansel
First Race Back
With no racing under his belt since dislocating his hip and breaking his elbow in Glendale during supercross, Christian Craig is coming into the MXoN with a bit more of a challenge than the guys who’ve been on the grind and keeping the sticks sharp all year. But don’t overestimate the perceived disadvantage. Craig is a vet who knows how to play the game and can be counted on to make smart decisions when necessary. He’s also been back on the bike for well over a month now, so don’t be surprised if Craig surprises you this weekend. -Hansel
Team Guam
Last year Guam sent a team to the MXoN for the first time in history. Consisting of Josh Varize, Benny Bloss, and Sean Lipanovich, they did pretty well too, taking 17th in the main event. Well, this year they’re back with a similar lineup, only instead of Bloss, it’s Grant Harlan joining the team. Making predictions is difficult, especially in a race with as many variables as the MXoN, but with that lineup, it wouldn’t be surprising at all if they raced themselves back into the main event for the second year in a row. -Hansel
MXGP vs AMA
Fans of each series have an ongoing argument of which series has the fastest riders. This weekend will see both series champions, AMA Pro Motocross Champion Jett Lawrence as well as newly crowned MXGP Champion Jorge Prado of Spain, line up at the gate. No matter what the outcome, fans will have bragging rights, at least until next year's MXoN. -Sarah Whitmore
Finally
RJ Hampshire has been vocal about wanting to go to the MXoN since he was selected for the team back in 2021, only for the US to back out because of Covid. We all know that RJ has some crazy speed at times and other times has wild crashes and has to come from behind. However, might those come-from-behind rides help him in France, where surely his starts won’t be the best on a 250 against 450s? His passing skills just may come in handy this weekend. -Whitmore
The Course
The track in Ernee is on the side of a hill (great for spectating) with some good elevation changes. It is also pretty hardpacked but ruts out nicely. The last time the MXGP series raced there was in 2022 and Jeremy Seewer of Switzerland and Glenn Coldenhoff of the Netherlands swapped moto wins that day. Team USA rider Aaron Plessinger is also a great rut rider though. Expect to see the three of them to make a run toward the front in France. -Whitmore