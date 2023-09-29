Results Archive
Racer X Films: 2024 Honda CRF450R Intro

September 29, 2023 12:10pm | by: &

Kris Keefer introduces the 2024 Honda CRF450R out at Glen Helen Raceway. While the machine has remained unchanged for this calendar year, Keefer walks through what sort of things you can expect if you head to the dealership and leave with one of these in the back of your truck. In stock form, the engine package is very good and Keefer walks through the mapping options he recommends. From there, there's a lot of subtle changes you can make from chassis to suspension, bars to exhaust that will improve the comfort of this machine for riders of all levels. Learn more about this machine and what to do with it here.

Film/edit: Spencer Owens

2024 Honda CRF450R

