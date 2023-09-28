Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jonathan Johnson
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Liam Draper
Full Results
SuperMotocross
Playoff 2
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Italy
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
SuperMotocross
World Championship Final
News
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Fri Oct 6
News
Upcoming
2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
Sun Oct 8
News
Full Schedule
250 Words: Jalek Swoll

250 Words Jalek Swoll

September 28, 2023 5:00pm
by:

Jalek Swoll’s season—and time with Husqvarna—has come to an end. The long-time Husqvarna rider finished 6-8 for eighth overall and claimed tenth in the 250SMX SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum finale. Our Steve Matthes caught up with Swoll after the race.

Racer X: You’re way too young to appreciate the history here, but was it cool to go up and down the peristyle? I mean, you know about the history of this thing, so was it cool?
Jalek Swoll: The only thing I know is [Brian] Deegan doing the ghost ride thing [in 1997] because everyone was walking around with T-shirts today. I’m a little young to know the history here, but it was a sick venue. Going up and down, it was a little sketchy. But it was pretty cool, it was unique. This was by far the best SMX round I think. Way better passing and racing and everything. This is the one I had the most fun on.

Good first moto for you.
It was a good first moto. Got up there, had a good start, ran third for a while, and ultimately finished sixth. It was weird coming back to supercross. Yeah, I did a lot of outdoor rounds, but there’s nothing like supercross, you know? I had those jitters a little bit. It took me a while to get out of that. Sixth, it’s okay, I was up there with those guys. In the second moto, really, really bad start, almost dead last. I kind of spun, I feel like we got to the plywood on the start. I felt like I rode way better in that second moto than I did in the first, so there are some takeaways from it.

  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

Overall, what’d you think of the SMX thing? Just three races, motocross, supercross, hybrid, what’d you think?
Bro, those first two were pretty tough.

Chase Sexton told me he’s never been more sore than after Charlotte.
Dude I raced on supercross suspension the whole time and it was gnarly. We definitely have some things to work on next year for that. Setting your bike up for that was like a horror movie. It was pretty gnarly. But all in all, I think it was pretty good. I think we just need to work on passing opportunities a little bit. I feel like they made the tracks a little too fast to really be racy.

Recommended Reading

Too easy for you guys?
Not too easy, just fast! Chicago was wide open, front to back, and it’s hard to pass on stuff like that. This race… You watched it, did it seem like there was more passing?

Maybe a little bit, I don’t know. It was kind of a freight train.
When you have bowl turns, I feel like it’s a little more dicey, it’s fun like that. Next year, if we had to redo it, I feel like if they made bowl turns it’d help it a little bit.

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 539 157
2Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 468 152
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 474 122
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 478 114
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 110
6Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 399 101
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 416 98
8Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 421 90
9Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 643 89
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 221 88
Full Standings

Farewell ride for you here, you’re going to a new team next year. You won a race with these guys, you had some setbacks, and you made some progress. Is it bittersweet? Are you looking forward to the challenge? What’s the mood like?
It’s super bittersweet. I’ve been with these guys since I was 14 years old, and I’m 22 now. It’s been a long road and I’ve got a lot of love for these guys here. They’ve treated me really good. I just had a really good opportunity to get back with some guys who have my full interest, and are a family to me. I had to jump on that opportunity, and I’m excited to see what the future holds. We’ve accomplished some good things, we’ve had podiums here. Even this year I came in behind the eight ball, but I still feel like in outdoors I was showing flashes again, so the speed is there. These guys treated me good and helped me the whole time. I’m super grateful for this team, and I’m looking forward to the future.

It's going to be weird not having a white fender in front of you, right?
Yeah, it’s gonna be weird. It’s not gonna be white, it’s gonna be black. I’m still gonna come over here and talk some shit though. We’re gonna be good!

Read Now
November 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now