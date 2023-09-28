Jalek Swoll’s season—and time with Husqvarna—has come to an end. The long-time Husqvarna rider finished 6-8 for eighth overall and claimed tenth in the 250SMX SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum finale. Our Steve Matthes caught up with Swoll after the race.

Racer X: You’re way too young to appreciate the history here, but was it cool to go up and down the peristyle? I mean, you know about the history of this thing, so was it cool?

Jalek Swoll: The only thing I know is [Brian] Deegan doing the ghost ride thing [in 1997] because everyone was walking around with T-shirts today. I’m a little young to know the history here, but it was a sick venue. Going up and down, it was a little sketchy. But it was pretty cool, it was unique. This was by far the best SMX round I think. Way better passing and racing and everything. This is the one I had the most fun on.

Good first moto for you.

It was a good first moto. Got up there, had a good start, ran third for a while, and ultimately finished sixth. It was weird coming back to supercross. Yeah, I did a lot of outdoor rounds, but there’s nothing like supercross, you know? I had those jitters a little bit. It took me a while to get out of that. Sixth, it’s okay, I was up there with those guys. In the second moto, really, really bad start, almost dead last. I kind of spun, I feel like we got to the plywood on the start. I felt like I rode way better in that second moto than I did in the first, so there are some takeaways from it.