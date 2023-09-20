Christian Craig – Open - #3

Racer X: Well, Team USA, pretty exciting news! Just kind of take me through the emotions of being selected.

Christian Craig: Yeah, it, it all happened pretty fast I would say. Came out to California to test with the team and then Tuesday got sat down and asked if I wanted to do it. So, yeah, it's, I know a lot of people have turned down to do this this year, but I was ready to step up. So, pretty crazy. But I'm excited. I think I'll be more than ready for this. By the time this race comes, I'll have close to eight weeks on the bike. So that's plenty of motos, especially with the boys. I'm excited. This is obviously prestigious race. It's a race that I've watched every year since I was a little kid and I wanted to be a part of it. So, yeah, this is crazy. But I'm up for this challenge.

I know you really wanted to go badly last year, and you didn't get to. Is this a little bit of, I guess kind of redemption that you do get to go this year?

Yeah, you could say that, I mean, use that as motivation. I did get picked over the phone last year and then it obviously it changed a few weeks later. So, it is what it is. They still haven't got it done, Justin [Cooper] did it. But yeah, it's my turn to step up for this team and I think we’ve got a strong group. I know it's easy to say that this isn't the best group to send, but that's just more motivation for us to get over there and do it. So, yeah, I’ve just got to work on fine tuning, and I think we're in a good spot with the bike. It's just three weeks of, probably a little three-week training block on what we're going to be doing here and be ready coming off the injury.

How much time have you had on the bike? I know it's been a few weeks and then where are you at percentage wise right now?

Yeah, I'm like week four on the bike. So, I probably did three days of just doing my own thing riding and then went to Aldon’s [Baker] and he threw me in with the boys. So, a little bit of a rude awakening with that one. Yeah, I was struggling for a bit with fitness and stuff like that. But man, it came back pretty quick. I'd say two weeks later I was up to speed and feeling better. It's just, it's seat time more than anything. So, I'm back up to riding 3-4 times a week and feeling good. I don't think that's going to be an issue. It's mainly just me showing up and believing in myself.

Coming back from injury, was a little nice that you can just only put your whole focus into this now?

Yeah, for sure. I mean, I would love to be here racing. I hate being here and being a spectator. It gives me a couple of extra days I guess each week of when these guys are on supercross, I can fine tune on outdoors and be ready that way and catch up I guess because they've been racing all outdoors. So, use those days to just get ready and be as ready as possible. I'm going to take this race as serious as any other race, whether we're getting paid or not. It means a lot to me and proud to represent that flag.

I know you didn't get to race this bike outdoors, but in the few weeks that you've written it so far, what have you felt about the chassis and everything on it so far?

It's good. I think I had two or three days on it before I got hurt in Arizona. And we were just about to start outdoor testing right when I got hurt and they found a lot of positive stuff outdoors with RJ and stuff like that. So, we've been trying that. I came out to California to test and got a good day in. I'm not worried about that. I know the bike is going to be in a good spot. It's me showing up putting in good starts for two motos and seeing where we stand.

I know Roger said you guys will make a plan for going early or anything like that next week. But have you personally got your travel booked?

I don't think we're going that early, maybe a couple of days, but as of now it's the week of [the race] that we're going to be going. So, we're going to stay at home in Florida and grind away there and be ready as possible and then show up there ready to race.

Watch the full interviews below: