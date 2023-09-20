Honda guys told me although chassis stayed the same to SX, both Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence went way more into a motocross setup for suspension. Checking in with someone at Yamaha, they went with an MX base and then ended up going a lot stiffer. By the time the second moto hit, they went back softer.

One of the things I’ve enjoyed about these SMX races is how much of a loop some of these teams and riders have been thrown for in terms of setup and all that. In the time we’re in, where the teams wanted a grate for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship because it makes their lives easier, they want the 250SX rules adjusted so they have more riders to pick from, they want amateurs racing with the pros so they don’t make as many mistakes signing kids, it’s nice to see that sometimes, things don’t always go their way.

Well last week Jett Lawrence wasn’t Jett Lawrence until about the last half of the last moto of the day. He ended up second in that moto but in Chicago, back to a more motocross-like track and he was great. 1-2 on the night for the overall. He was way more back to being Jett, which led some industry people to tell me that maybe because this was motocross, he’s better at this than indoors. I mean, he DID just go 22-0 in MX, but he’s got two 250SX titles and yeah, he’s awesome. Awesome riders are good indoors and out, so I’m not going to go there that Jett’s some sort of Mike Alessi “MX specialist” at all. Last week, to me anyway, he just had issues with getting comfy with the track and getting up for a new series that in the end, doesn’t mean that much compared to SX and MX.

But I think there is something to Sexton being a bit more confident indoors, and we saw a better Sexton in Charlotte than we did in Chicago. He was just “good” in Chicago and if you’re Sexton, you’re set up for a winner-take-all scenario this weekend in the LA Memorial Coliseum, which is basically a full SX track. It’ll be a bit tamer than a regular SX, but I would bet Sexton is feeling pretty good about this weekend compared to Chicago.