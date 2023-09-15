On Saturday the second SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) round will take place at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois.

On Saturday, qualifying (Race Day Live) begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will return to action for the round 10 Mountaineer GNCC this weekend in Beckley, West Virginia. The Mountaineer GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action for the 18th round MXGP of Italy on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)