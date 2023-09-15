On Saturday the second SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) round will take place at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois.
On Saturday, qualifying (Race Day Live) begins at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage will start at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.
The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will return to action for the round 10 Mountaineer GNCC this weekend in Beckley, West Virginia. The Mountaineer GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also be in action for the 18th round MXGP of Italy on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
- SuperMotocross
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 16 - 2:30 PM
- QualifyingLiveSeptember 16 - 2:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 16 - 7:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveSeptember 16 - 7:30 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 16 - 8:00 PM
- Night ShowLiveSeptember 16 - 8:00 PM
- Next-Day Delayed AiringSeptember 17 - 12:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirSeptember 18 - 1:00 AM
-
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
- GNCC
The MountaineereMTB Round 7*
Live Now
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of ItalySunday, September 17
- MX2 QualifyingLiveSeptember 16 - 9:15 AM
- MXGP QualifyingLiveSeptember 16 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 1LiveSeptember 17 - 6:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveSeptember 17 - 7:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveSeptember 17 - 9:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveSeptember 17 - 10:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2 (Delayed)September 17 - 9:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2 (Delayed)September 17 - 10:00 PM
-
Other Links
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
General
SMX Playoffs Round 2
SMX Playoffs Round 2 Race Center
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Kawasaki KX250
|32
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|33
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|GASGAS MC 125
|34
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Updated
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
General
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
Follow
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Twitter — @SuperMotocross
Instagram — @SuperMotocross
Facebook — @SuperMotocross
YouTube — SuperMotocross
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Other Info
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Chicagoland Speedway
Address: 500 Speedway Blvd, Joliet, IL 60433
Tickets
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Get tickets to the SMX Playoffs Round 2.
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Get tickets to The Mountaineer GNCC.
Track Map
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Note: There have been several small changes to the track map since these images were originally released last year.
Souvenir Yearbook
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Race Weekend Schedule
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
SMX Playoffs Round 2
Friday, September 15, 2023 and Saturday, September 16, 2023
- SuperMotocross
Local Time () Track Time (CDT) Thursday 8:00am 8:00am Working Paddock Hours 10:00am 10:00am Industry Will Call Times 10:00am 10:00am Registration Open 6:00pm 6:00pm Early Camping Registration Friday 8:00am 8:00am Camper Parking and Registration 8:00am 8:00am Industry Will Call Times 8:00am 8:00am Registration Open 8:00am 8:00am Working Paddock Hours 9:00am 9:00am Sound Testing 9:00am 9:00am SuperMotocross Technical Inspection at AMA Semi 11:00am 11:00am FanFest Open to Campers 11:00am 11:00am Press Conference (SMX Main Stage) 12:00pm 12:00pm Free 1 12:15pm 12:15pm 250SMX Unseeded Free 1 12:30pm 12:30pm 250SMX Seeded Free 1 12:45pm 12:45pm 450SMX Seeded Free 1 1:00pm 1:00pm 450SMX Unseeded Free 1 1:10pm 1:10pm Free 2 1:10pm 1:10pm Track Maintenance 1:40pm 1:40pm 250SMX Unseeded Free 2 1:55pm 1:55pm 250SMX Seeded Free 2 2:10pm 2:10pm 450SMX Seeded Free 2 2:25pm 2:25pm 450SMX Unseeded Free 2 2:35pm 2:35pm Rider Autographs (Team Rigs) 3:30pm 3:30pm Live Music (SMX Main Stage) 4:30pm 4:30pm Pit Bike Superpole (Track/SRO only) 6:00pm 6:00pm SMX Insider Live (SMX Main Stage) 7:00pm 7:00pm Pit Bike Moto 1 / Moto 2 7:30pm 7:30pm Movie Night (Played on big screens) 9:00pm 9:00pm Lights Out Saturday 8:00am 8:00am Working Paddock Hours 9:00am 9:00am Industry Will Call Times 12:00pm 12:00pm Rider Track Walk 12:00pm 12:00pm Doors for General Public 12:00pm 12:00pm FanFest 12:30pm 12:30pm Riders Meeting (Podium) 12:45pm 12:45pm Chapel Service (Podium) 1:20pm 1:20pm 250SMX Unseeded Qualifying 1 1:35pm 1:35pm 250SMX Seeded Qualifying 1 1:50pm 1:50pm 450SMX Seeded Qualifying 1 2:05pm 2:05pm 450SMX Unseeded Qualifying 1 2:20pm 2:20pm Qualifying 1 2:30pm 2:30pm Promoter Track Walk #1 2:40pm 2:40pm Track Maintenance 2:55pm 2:55pm 250SMX Unseeded Qualifying 2 3:10pm 3:10pm 250SMX Seeded Qualifying 2 3:25pm 3:25pm 450SMX Seeded Qualifying 2 3:40pm 3:40pm 450SMX Unseeded Qualifying 2 3:55pm 3:55pm Qualifying 2 4:05pm 4:05pm Promoter Track Walk #2 4:15pm 4:15pm Track Maintenance 4:30pm 4:30pm 250SMX Last Chance Qualifier 4:40pm 4:40pm 450SMX Last Chance Qualifier 4:46pm 4:46pm Promoter Track Walk #3 4:56pm 4:56pm Track Maintenance 6:30pm 6:30pm Opening Ceremonies 7:00pm 7:00pm 250 Moto 1 Sighting Lap 7:06pm 7:06pm 250SMX Moto 1 7:28pm 7:28pm 250 Moto 1 - Victory Circle 7:33pm 7:33pm 450 Moto 1 Sighting Lap 7:39pm 7:39pm 450SMX Moto 1 8:01pm 8:01pm 450 Moto 1 - Victory Circle 8:06pm 8:06pm SuperMini Sighting Lap 8:10pm 8:10pm Main Event (8 Minutes + 1 Laps) 8:22pm 8:22pm SuperMini All-Stars - Victory Circle 8:32pm 8:32pm Intermission 8:47pm 8:47pm 250 Moto 2 Sighting Lap 8:53pm 8:53pm 250SMX Moto 2 9:15pm 9:15pm 250 Moto 2 - Victory Circle 9:20pm 9:20pm 250SMX Overall 9:23pm 9:23pm 450 Moto 2 Sighting Lap 9:29pm 9:29pm 450SMX Moto 2 9:51pm 9:51pm 450 Moto 2 - Victory Circle 10:00pm 10:00pm 450SMX Overall