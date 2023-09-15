Phil Nicoletti had to race his way into the motos at the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race in Charlotte on Saturday, but he came through with a big win in the Last Chance Qualifier. He took 13th overall in the motos, and now sits 18th in the SMX standings, which would pay $29,000 if he holds it, but of course it could go up quite a bit if he can move forward in the standings.

But…Phil has to race his way through the LCQ every week anyway, because those are the rules of SMX. Will he make it in Chicago? We’ll see!

Phil also saw how Charlotte unfolded. You’ll learn quite a bit from Phil’s thoughts below, and if you have something for him, send to phil@racerxonline.com

Phil,



Awesome job handling the LCQ in Charlotte and getting some good finishes. But what I want to know is, how beat to hell did you get dealing with suspension for supercross on that track?

Timmy S

NorCal

Timmy,

I mentioned this in the PulpMX Show and I believe Sexton did as well: that track beat the shit out of me! Just the stiff SX suspension, along with the high speed chatter and braking bumps, HURT. My wrist was absolutely destroyed Sunday and Monday. It was even tender riding on Tuesday. But unfortunately, that’s what needed to be done. There was no in between on that track with suspension. The track was quite rough and rutted, but with supercross obstacles, you couldn’t change it. I did enjoy the track though. It was fun, even being a bit one lined. So I’m looking forward to seeing how this weekend in Chicago plays out.