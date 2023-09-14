Results Archive
Injury Report: SMX Playoffs Round 2

September 14, 2023 10:00am
Round two of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) will take place this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway. Check out our Injury Report for a list of riders who won’t be lining up due to injury.

450SMX Class

Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig is back on the bike following a broken elbow and dislocated hip sustained during supercross. He’s out for SMX.

Ty Masterpool—Appendix | In

Masterpool has been dealing with appendicitis before the first round of SMX and continues to do so. He’s addressing the situation with heavy antibiotic treatments and is scheduled to race at Chicagoland Speedway. He told us after the first race he hopes to make it through the three SMX races then have surgery to have his appendix removed.

Read: Ty Masterpool on Dealing with Appendicitis, Racing SMX Playoff Races

Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out

Malcolm Stewart is out for SMX due to a knee injury sustained during supercross.

Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out

Tomac is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, which he ruptured at the Denver Supercross. He’s out for SMX.

Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out

Weltin is out for SMX due to a knee surgery to fix a torn ACL.

250SMX Class

Chance Hymas—Knee | Out

Hymas is out for the season with a torn ACL.

Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out

Martin broke his wrist at Hangtown. He’s out for SMX, but recently signed a three-year extension with Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha.

Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out

Thrasher, who broke his collarbone and dislocated his hip at the Atlanta Supercross in April, will not race SMX.

