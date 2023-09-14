Round two of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) will take place this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway. Check out our Injury Report for a list of riders who won’t be lining up due to injury.

450SMX Class

Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig is back on the bike following a broken elbow and dislocated hip sustained during supercross. He’s out for SMX.

Masterpool has been dealing with appendicitis before the first round of SMX and continues to do so. He’s addressing the situation with heavy antibiotic treatments and is scheduled to race at Chicagoland Speedway. He told us after the first race he hopes to make it through the three SMX races then have surgery to have his appendix removed.

Read: Ty Masterpool on Dealing with Appendicitis, Racing SMX Playoff Races