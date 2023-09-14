Round two of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) will take place this weekend at Chicagoland Speedway. Check out our Injury Report for a list of riders who won’t be lining up due to injury.
450SMX Class
Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out
Craig is back on the bike following a broken elbow and dislocated hip sustained during supercross. He’s out for SMX.
Ty Masterpool—Appendix | In
Masterpool has been dealing with appendicitis before the first round of SMX and continues to do so. He’s addressing the situation with heavy antibiotic treatments and is scheduled to race at Chicagoland Speedway. He told us after the first race he hopes to make it through the three SMX races then have surgery to have his appendix removed.
Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out
Malcolm Stewart is out for SMX due to a knee injury sustained during supercross.
Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out
Tomac is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, which he ruptured at the Denver Supercross. He’s out for SMX.
Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out
Weltin is out for SMX due to a knee surgery to fix a torn ACL.
250SMX Class
Chance Hymas—Knee | Out
Hymas is out for the season with a torn ACL.
Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out
Martin broke his wrist at Hangtown. He’s out for SMX, but recently signed a three-year extension with Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha.
Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out
Thrasher, who broke his collarbone and dislocated his hip at the Atlanta Supercross in April, will not race SMX.