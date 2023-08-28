Watch: Ironman National Moto Highlights & Results
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the 11th and final round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Ironman National was also the 28th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Jett Lawrence (1-1) claimed his 11th straight overall win (and 21 and 22 straight moto wins) as he pulls off the fourth perfect season in AMA Motocross history.
Chase Sexton (2-2) and Aaron Plessinger (5-3) rounded out the overall podium.
In the 250 Class, Jo Shimoda (1-1) claimed the overall win over Haiden Deegan (2-3) and Tom Vialle (3-4) as Hunter Lawrence (5-9) claimed the 250 Class title, joining his brother Jett, who already clinched the 450 Class title.
Check out the post-race videos for the Ironman National.
Ironman National
250 Class Highlights
450 Class Highlights
Extended Highlights
2023 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #11 Ironman
Post Race Press Conference | Ironman National 2023 | Pro Motocross
2023 Pro Motocross Champions Press Conference
PERFECTION! Lawrence Brothers Sweep Pro Motocross | Best Post-Race Show: Ironman 2023
Overall Results
Ironman - 250August 26, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|1 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250F
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|3 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|13 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|5 - 9
|Honda CRF250R
Ironman - 450August 26, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|4 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|6 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
Note: Jett Lawrence clinched the 2023 450 Class AMA Pro Motocross Championship title two rounds early.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|550
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|399
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|386
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|338
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|328
Hunter Lawrence is the 2023 250 Class AMA Pro Motocross Champion.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|419
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|399
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|393
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|371
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|322