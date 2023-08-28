Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the 11th and final round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Ironman National was also the 28th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Jett Lawrence (1-1) claimed his 11th straight overall win (and 21 and 22 straight moto wins) as he pulls off the fourth perfect season in AMA Motocross history.

Chase Sexton (2-2) and Aaron Plessinger (5-3) rounded out the overall podium.

In the 250 Class, Jo Shimoda (1-1) claimed the overall win over Haiden Deegan (2-3) and Tom Vialle (3-4) as Hunter Lawrence (5-9) claimed the 250 Class title, joining his brother Jett, who already clinched the 450 Class title.

Check out the post-race videos for the Ironman National.

Ironman National

250 Class Highlights