Motocross
Washougal
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Flanders
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Loretta Lynn's
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 12
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 13
July 31, 2023 9:15am
FIM Motocross world Championship (MXGP)

Round 13 (of 19)

MXGP

MXGP of Finland - MX2

July 30, 2023
Lavanko
Vantaa, Finland Finland
Rider Motos Bike
1 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 1 - 1 KTM
2 Simon Laengenfelder Simon Laengenfelder Germany 2 - 2 GasGas
3 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 3 - 4 KTM
4 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 5 - 3 Husqvarna
5 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 4 - 7 Kawasaki
6 Rick Elzinga Rick Elzinga Netherlands 7 - 5 Yamaha
7 Sacha Coenen Sacha Coenen Belgium 9 - 6 KTM
8 Oriol Oliver Oriol Oliver Spain 6 - 9 KTM
9 Jan Pancar Jan Pancar Slovenia 12 - 10 KTM
10 Jorgen Talviku Jorgen Talviku Estonia 11 - 11 Husqvarna
Full Results
Andrea Adamo
Andrea Adamo MXGP
MXGP

MXGP of Finland - MXGP

July 30, 2023
Lavanko
Vantaa, Finland Finland
Rider Motos Bike
1 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 1 - 2 Kawasaki
2 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado Spain 3 - 1 GasGas
3 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 4 - 3 Yamaha
4 Jeremy Seewer Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 2 - 5 Yamaha
5 Jeffrey Herlings Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 8 - 4 KTM
6 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 6 - 6 Honda
7 Calvin Vlaanderen Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 5 - 7 Yamaha
8 Jeremy Van Horebeek Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium 9 - 8 Honda
9 Alvin Östlund Alvin Östlund Sweden 12 - 9 Honda
10 Mitchell Evans Mitchell Evans Australia 11 - 10 Kawasaki
Full Results
Romain Febvre
Romain Febvre MXGP

Championship Standings 

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 619
2Jago Geerts Belgium 559
3Liam Everts Belgium 532
4Kay De Wolf Netherlands 501
5Simon Laengenfelder Germany 492
7Thibault Benistant France 462
6Lucas Coenen Belgium 461
8Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands 433
9Kevin Horgmo Norway 395
10Jan Pancar Slovenia 273
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 720
2Romain Febvre France 622
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 550
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 525
6Ruben Fernandez Spain 489
5Calvin Vlaanderen South Africa 477
7Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands 418
8Alberto Forato Italy 350
9Valentin Guillod Switzerland 276
11Benoit Paturel France 204
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Through Round 8 (of 11)

Championship Standings 

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 300
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 297
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 281
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 274
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 269
6Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 247
7Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 219
8Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 210
9Ryder DiFrancesco Bakersfield, CA United States 146
10Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States 144
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 400
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 305
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 280
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 236
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 218
6Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX United States 190
7Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States 174
8Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden Sweden 169
9Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 147
10Jose Butron Spain Spain 132
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings

Through Round 25 (of 31)

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 524 25
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 465 22
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 460 20
4Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 403 18
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 344 17
6Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 340 16
7Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 329 15
8Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 281 14
9Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 234 13
10Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 223 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 590 25
2Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 516 22
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 451 20
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 446 18
5Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 400 17
6Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 361 16
7Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 350 15
8Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 340 14
9Eli Tomac
Cortez, CO United States 339 13
10Justin Barcia
Monroe, NY United States 267 12
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing

Through round 9 (of 12)

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 178
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States 178
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 174
4Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States 153
5Grant Baylor Belton, SC United States 130
6Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 124
7Ricky Russell Duvall, WA United States 113
8Josh Strang Inverell, Australia Australia 109
9Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 104
10Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 98
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Liam Draper Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand 194
2Ruy Barbosa Chile Chile 191
3Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States 177
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 176
5Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States 145
6Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 139
7Mason Semmens Australia Australia 131
8Evan Smith Jefferson, GA United States 123
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 107
10Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL United States 97
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Toby Cleveland Erin, NY United States 217
2Dakoda Devore Uhrichsville, OH United States 186
3Jason Lipscomb Parkersburg, WV United States 181
4Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 170
5Van Gosselin Pownal, VT United States 142
6Sawyer Carratura Allison Park, PA United States 141
7Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States 138
8Jayce A Knopp Mineral Wells, WV United States 87
9Joe Schriver Turentum, PA United States 60
10Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States 58
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 255
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 213
3Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 196
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 160
5Kayla Oneill Greenwood Lake, NY United States 138
6Elizabeth Perez Bloomington, IN United States 124
7Kaitlyn Lindsey Beaver Dam, KY United States 108
8Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 75
9Sheryl B Hunter Jericho, VT United States 60
10Megan Barnes Okeechobee, FL United States 36
Full Standings

FIM World Supercross Championship

Through Round 1 (of 6)

Championship Standings

WSX

SX2

Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 4

Championship Standings

2023 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Chase Sexton (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
Jett Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
Hunter Lawrence (Honda)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)Monster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
View ResultsRicky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) ResultsNA
View ResultsDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125/150cc
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX1
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX2
TBDPenrite ProMX ChampionshipMX3
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
Kyle Peters (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws250 Pro
Michael Hicks (Honda)General Tire Arenacross Outlaws450 Pro
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
Kevin Benavides (KTM)Dakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossSuper EnduroCross
Johnny Girroir (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro
Angus Riordan (KTM)U.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro2
TBDWORCSPro 450 MC
TBDWORCSPro 250 MC
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)FIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Production Twins
