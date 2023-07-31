The 5th place on the other hand got fought for during the whole race. Team HRC’s Rubén Fernández showed a good start in 3rd but got overtaken in the opening lap by Prado and Coldenhoff to move down to 5th. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings was behind Fernandez after the start and took 2 laps to dive on the inside of the Spanish rider and moved up to 5th. However Fernandez didn’t throw the towel and came back on the back wheel of the ‘bullet’ on lap 7. Fernandez dig deep and was able get the 5th place back. We thought that he was going to go all the way but crashed on lap 13 and had to retire from the race and the GP in the end. Herlings got goggles issues and had to go to the pitstop to change them on lap 10 while he was 6th. He moved down to 11th and had to battle back again to finish 8th in the end.

Team Gebben Van Venroy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen and Team HRC's Tim Gajser

who were 7th and 8th since the opening lap respectively followed each other and befitted from Fernandez and Herlings misfortunes to move up one position and finish 5th and 6th in the end.

It was a strong showing for SM Action Racing Team Yuasa Battery MXGP’s Alberto Forato after his 6th place in Flanders as the young Italian managed to pass riders regularly during the race and did not make mistakes to finish 7th. Unfortunately, he didn’t confirm in the second race as he finished 18th. The two riders from Standing Construct Honda MXGP, Jeremy Van Horebeek and Brian Bogers did very well again to get a top 10 as they managed to finish 9th for Van Horebeek and 10th for Bogers.

In race 2, Prado took also his 10th FOX Holeshot to go level with Seewer. Prado kept going at the lead with Febvre on his tail but with both riders riding at the same speed it was difficult for Febvre to find a way to pass Prado. Prado’s consistent and strong pace made him win the race to go 3-1 and get on another podium, regaining some lost points on Febvre from race 1. Febvre knew that he was winning the overall in 2nd place and despite trying to find an opening he settled for 2nd in the end. Febvre went 1-2 to incredibly get his personal record of 5 GP wins in a row.

Coldenhoff showed up again as he did in Flanders with a great start to go 3rd on the turn of lap 1. He then had to managed Herlings pushing behind him the whole race. Coldenhoff kept his cool and composure to bring the 3rd place home synonymous of 3rd overall. It was a back-to-back podium for the ‘Hoff’ that will give him even more confidence for the next GP in Sweden. Herlings settled for 4th to go 8-4 and a good 5th overall on his return to the competition.

Seewer had a sense of urgency in race 2 after an average start compared to his usual standards as he found himself 7th on the turn of Lap 1. He rode with a strong pace to overtake first Gajser on lap 11 of 19 for 6th and then a lap later Vlaanderen to move up to 5th and finish there. Unfortunately, although level on points with Coldenhoff, the Swiss rider just missed out on the podium to his teammate.

Gajser showed that he is getting back his flow and speed as after getting overtaken by Seewer and Vlaanderen on lap 11 and moving down to 7th, the Slovenian managed to stay in touching distance and capitalised on Vlaanderen’s fall to finish 6th in the end. Going 6-6 for 6th overall which is his best finish of the season. Vlaanderen had to settle for 7th in the end, and 7th overall maintaining his perfect run of top 10s this season.

Van Horebeek managed to overtake several times in race 2 which was an impressive feat given that it was not easy to pass on this track. He finished 8th for an 8th overall. Coming out of retirement to replace Pauls Jonass after his injury for the last 3 European GPs with Standing Construct Honda MXGP; Van Horebeek showed that he did more than just filling the gap as he got 3 top 10s.

Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP’s Mitch Evans managed to get an 11-10 to get another top 10 to bounce back from Lommel.