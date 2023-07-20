Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Spring Creek Race Examination

July 20, 2023 12:30pm | by:

Hunter Lawrence nearly pulled a 1-1 day out when he needed it the most at the 2023 Spring Creek National and a lot of it was setup by how he chose to race the track. We dissect what he was doing to make passes as well as look at Seth Hammaker, Max Vohland, and Dilan Schwartz crashing in the first turn of 250 Moto 1 while also checking out what happened to Haiden Deegan off the start of 250 Moto 2. We then look at Chase Sexton's close call crash in the first 450 class moto, why tire selection mattered between he and Jett Lawrence, and how the big crash in the whoops transpired.

Film:  Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

