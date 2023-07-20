Hunter Lawrence nearly pulled a 1-1 day out when he needed it the most at the 2023 Spring Creek National and a lot of it was setup by how he chose to race the track. We dissect what he was doing to make passes as well as look at Seth Hammaker, Max Vohland, and Dilan Schwartz crashing in the first turn of 250 Moto 1 while also checking out what happened to Haiden Deegan off the start of 250 Moto 2. We then look at Chase Sexton's close call crash in the first 450 class moto, why tire selection mattered between he and Jett Lawrence, and how the big crash in the whoops transpired.

Film: Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

