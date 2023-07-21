“You know it is never easy. Especially in Europe because the racing is so different in every country that we go to. We’ve also been racing in cold weather. Like when we raced in Switzerland earlier this season. It was freezing at night. And then the tracks are so much different everywhere we go to. We have sand tracks and hard tracks. Obviously in the GPs the craziest thing is that all of the tracks are so different from one another, you know? You also have to be in great shape and you have to deal with the pressure. Also now, we also have to now deal with a two-day weekend. That can be quite tiring. It’s a huge difference racing two days, especially now with the qualifying races having points. It’s like a lot tougher than it used to be. In the past if some guy was behind you pushing for P3, you were like, ‘Yeah, right. You can have it. I’ll follow you and see your lines and I’ll learn for tomorrow.’ Now it is more like, ‘Hey, I’m not going to let you pass because I need that point!’ it’s a whole different story now and that changed the whole weekend and makes everything a lot more intense than in the past, let’s say.”

Beginning with the MXGP of Flanders set for the gnarly sand of the Lommel circuit this Sunday in Belgium, there are seven Grands Prix rounds left to be run before the curtain comes down on everything at Matterley Basin, Great Britain, on September 24. Can Seewer, down 149 points on Jorge Prado, make a run at the Spaniard and take a serious swing at his first FIM Gold Medal?

“I mean if you are honest and the guy leading right now doesn’t do anything silly, I think it’s a fairy tale,” Seewer acknowledged. “But we know how racing works. It is never done until it’s actually really done. I mean, I will keep pushing and keep trying to collect as many points as possible and to win races and to get podiums. From there we will see at the end of the year. For sure it will be a fairy tale, but I will not say I will not give it my full effort anymore. That wouldn’t make sense. And I want to win. I want to win for the future and to build confidence and to get stronger. I do all that work because I know I am able to win.”

This weekend's MXGP of Flanders will run in the deepest and nastiest motocross sand track on Earth. The 11-time Grand Prix winner Jeremy Seewer hopes to go after top podium step number 12.

“I feel pretty good about Lommel this weekend. I’m living 10 minutes from the track most of the year. I ride there a lot and I’ve been racing there plenty of times. I actually feel good. It’s a sandy GP. That’s the opposite of what I grew up on. As a kid I did not do well in sand, but by now I adapted to it and I’m confident and I’m strong on that type of terrain. I’m looking forward to it. It’s kind of a home GP for me. It’s going to be good.”

Seewer will go to the starting gate at Lommel with a smile on his face as the 29-year-old veteran still absolutely loves what he does on any given Sunday, anywhere in the world.