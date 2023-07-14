But Kellen, out of all the stories in the 450MX class that there is, which one is the greatest? I think with your love of GPs, you might say 32-year-old Jose Butron doing what he’s been doing, but Ty Masterpool has been great, Garrett Marchbanks has been up and down, but the highs include a podium, our guy Phil Nicoletti is back and that’s always interesting. What’s been the funniest/most interesting thing in 450s?

KB: Without question, one of most intriguing is Wildcat Racing (RAWR!) and the dream team of Butron and Lorenzo Locurcio. I mean, we didn't even think these guys would be racing AMA Pro Motocross coming into the season and now they're 10th and 11th in the standings! I'm all aboard the #SummerofButron train and we're going to ride this thing right into the SMX Playoff races and make Butron the thousandaire he deserves to be.

I do think Ty Masterpool is somehow not getting enough credit for these rides though. Because he's just become part of the factory guys out front every week, it seems like people are already just defaulting on the "seen it" side of the coin. The dude is one half decent weekend away from being fifth in the points and he raced the opening round in the 250 class. I'm not going to say we should be beating the door down for Masterpool to get a factory ride, but I do hope this leads to him being a 450 class mainstay when we move to 2024.

Either way, all of these storylines have been fantastic, and we still get to see five more races of it all. If you had to guess right now, what will be the thing that turns our head the most down the stretch run of this championship? I know you think Jett won't go perfect, but he might! Or how about one of these 250 dudes like Justin Cooper clawing back into the championship after missing High Point? What should we be closely watching?