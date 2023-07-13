Results Archive
WSX
British GP
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 32: 250 Points Battle Tightens Up At Southwick National

July 13, 2023 3:30pm | by:

Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

The SMX Insiders have gotten all the sand out of their shoes after a visit to Southwick and are ready to breakdown Round 23 of the SuperMotocross World Championship. In the Big Interview, Jason Weigandt talks to the only two men in history to put up a perfect motocross season. Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart break down Jett Lawrence's chances to go 22-0. He is over halfway there! When the 30 board goes up, the Jasons – Weigandt and Thomas – talk Southwick locals, the new 250 points leader, international stars making their mark, Cooper Webb leaving KTM, and the remarkable 19-year-old Jett Lawrence.

If you missed the first 31 episodes, watch them below.

SMX Insider - Episode 31 - Deep Dive into RedBud

SMX Insider – Episode 30 – SMX Playoff Details 

SMX Insider – Episode 29 – Big Stories from High Point

SMX Insider – Episode 28 – Breaking Down Thunder Valley

SMX Insider – Episode 27 – Lawrences' Early Season Dominance

SMX Insider – Episode 26 – First Look at SMX Combined Standings

SMX Insider - Episode 25 - SuperMotocross Continues with Pro Motocross Season

SMX Insider – Episode 24 – The Twists and Turns of the 2023 Supercross Season

SMX Insider - Episode 23 - Tomac's Injury, Sexton's Win

SMX Insider - Episode 22 - Wild Weekend in Nashville

SMX Insider - Episode 21 - The Good, The Bad and The Muddy

SMX Insider – Episode 20 – 3-rider Title Fight

SMX Insider - Episode 19 - Feat. Steve Matthes

SMX Insider - Episode 18 - Supercross Title Battle Heats Up as Motocross Season Approaches

SMX Insider - Episode 17 - The Best-Of Show

SMX Insider - Episode 16 - Drama in Detroit

SMX Insider – Episode 15 – Inside Roczen’s Indianapolis Win

SMX Insider — Episode 14 — Breaking Down Daytona

SMX Insider – Episode 13 – Daytona Preview with Ricky Carmichael 

SMX Insider – Episode 12 – Who's Hot and Who's Not Heading into Arlington

SMX Insider – Episode 11 – Wide-Open Championship – feat. Vanilla Ice

SMX Insider – Episode 10 – James Stewart breaks down Tomac vs. Sexton

SMX Insider – Episode 9 – Feat. Justin Brayton

SMX Insider – Episode 8 – San Diego Recap with Rob Ninkovich

SMX Insider - Episode 7 - Extended Segment: Chase Sexton

SMX Insider - Episode 6 - Anaheim 1 Review

SMX Insider - Episode 5 - Anaheim 1 Preview

SMX Insider - Episode 4 - Way-Too-Early Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 3 - 250 Class Preview and New Broadcast Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 2 - Triumph News, Roczen lands and 2023 Predictions

SMX Insider - Episode 1 - Media Days and Pre-Season Stories

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
August 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now