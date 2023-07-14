Pro racer and Racer X columnist Phil Nicoletti had a rough go at the Southwick National (which he gets into below), but fortunately he recovered enough to answer your questions. Enjoy!

Hopefully Phil has better luck this weekend at the Spring Creek National. And remember, if you have a question you would like Phil to answer, send them to phil@racerxonline.com.

Hey Phil,

Congrats on the results as of late. Give us regular Joes a taste of what Southwick is really like. The track—how do elite riders handle it, and what would it be like for a regular rider and such? Was this ‘Wick worse than others? What do you do to recover? Drink Coke? How bloody would this race be if it were the first race of the season? Lastly, what happened to you in the second moto?

Thanks,

Scott

Scott,

The ‘Wick was something else this year. Or, it just felt worse because I’m still not as strong as I should be yet. Track was rough, weather was hot. Southwick is in a hell pit. LITERALLY. It’s in a hole, where the heat from hell comes out. No wind, or airflow. I have a hard time processing the term "elite" now. I know the top 10 are gnarly dudes, and badass athletes, but there’s a difference from the way Jett Lawrence, Aaron Plessinger, and myself go about Southwick. Three different speeds, and three different techniques. Jett looks like a God, AP looks like pro, and I look like I’m just surviving the quicksand. There was a huge emphasis on recovery Saturday and the days after. A lot of electrolytes, correct food, etc. It’s hard though because you have to be careful with the electrolytes and gut rut, especially when you have an extreme amount of exertion. After the second moto I did have a Coke-and-a-half. Second moto was going very well for me. Somehow with a lap to go, I hit neutral and fell over. I literally gave everything I had. I stood up, and my legs had nothing left. As usual, when you’re riding you can manage it, even when you're extremely tired. But when you tip over, it all just F$&@?!% HITS YOU! So, it should have been an 11-9 on the day, but I got greedy trying to go for eighth when I wasn’t strong enough. I paid the price and killed myself for nothing. That hurts more than anything. To give it everything and get nothing.