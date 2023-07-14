#800 Mike Alessi: Mike Alessi won the opening round of the 2006 AMA 125 Nationals aboard his Red Bull KTM 250 SX-F and for a week or two it seemed like he was on his way to the title. But then his amateur rival Ryan Villopoto found another gear and soon took over the points lead, never to look back.

Alessi again: In 2009 Alessi was again in the points lead, this time on the #800 RM-Z450 Suzuki in the big-bike class. After finishing second to RV at the Glen Helen opener, Alessi caught a break when Villopoto pulled out with a knee injury. Alessi then won the second round of the series at Hangtown and then again in Texas and seemed primed to finally earn his first professional title. But days before the next round at High Point he was practicing when he crashed in a slick patch of grass and smacked his kneecap on a fence post, smashing his patella into pieces. Just like that, his title run was over.

More Euros in ’07: In 2007 the AMA circuit got two new international visitors, New Zealand's Ben Townley and Frenchman Christophe Pourcel. Townley had moved here full time while Pourcel was just testing the waters in supercross. Both had won MX2 World Championships, and both would ride for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki—Villopoto's team. Pourcel—#377—went first in the West Region, battling Ryan Villopoto straight up in Anaheim and Phoenix, trading wins and runner-up finishes to tie RV in points before it was time to go back to Europe. Townley—#101—raced the 125 East and won the title, and then he battled Villopoto straight up at the start of Pro Motocross, winning the opener at Hangtown and then finishing second to RV at High Point, which meant another tie in points.

#118 Davi Millaps: When Davi Millsaps joined Team Honda in 2006 he wore #118 in the 125 East Region, albeit on a CRF250. He would win the series opener in St. Louis and then go on to win the title, the first for Honda's CRF250 thumper.

#338 J-Law: And don't forget the original #338, Yamaha of Troy's Jason Lawrence. He entered the Lites SX West Region in 2008 and really, really got under young Ryan Dungey's skin. J-Law was a joker, but he was also amazing on a motorcycle. He ended with the championship, though Dungey would get the last laugh in winning many more titles in his AMA Hall of Fame career. (And if we wanted to get technical about it, J-Law also won the opening moto of the '08 AMA Pro Motocross Series on #338, so he was briefly the points leader there too!)