Results Archive
WSX
British GP
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Full Schedule

Save of the Day: Southwick

July 12, 2023 11:00am | by: &

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the Southwick National, our own Tom Journet caught Haiden Deegan using every bit of power out of his Monster Energy Yamaha/Star Racing YZ250F to save a near slide out in the sand. We also saw him do it just fine the very next lap after cleaning up his corner entry. Check it out!

Video courtesy of Peacock and Tom Journet.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
August 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now