So, I saw that this guy named Lars van Berkel had showed up at Redbud and did pretty well. He was from Holland, and I’m not sure where I saw him talking on social media, but he seemed like a funny guy, and I wanted to get his story. We did a Privateer Pod before Southwick, and I got his story about being a MXGP guy turned professional beach racer. He actually quit the sport for a bit before discovering his true calling: going 100 mph on a beach.

I knew he would do well at Southwick, I mean, he’s Dutch and he’s a pro beach racer. Duh. So I mentioned that maybe he could hit the Canadian national the next day at Gopher Dunes which is, unlike Southwick, bottomless sand. It’s basically Lommel, the famed GP track in Belgium. We had a good laugh about it, but I contacted my guys at the Honda Canada team, and they were on-board with lending Lars a bike and a mechanic for the day. It was all coming together! Except Lars wanted me to drive with him, which was tough because I wasn’t going to Southwick, and I also didn’t want to drive seven hours on Saturday night to Canada.

But with the help of his buddy, Lars was up for the adventure and headed to the Great White North after a top 15 day at Southwick—absolutely nuts to do Pro Motocross nationals on back-to-back days (Kyle Chisholm and Bobby Kiniry have also done this), but it’s REALLY nuts to do Southwick and Gopher in back-to-back days.

After getting very little sleep and not really knowing anyone on his “team,” Lars went 4-2 on the day for third overall at Gopher Dunes. Pretty good! He and the team worked so well together he’s staying up there this week and, instead of racing the Spring Creek National, he’s going to do Sand de Lee, a track outside of Ottawa. It’s a sand track, but more like The Wick 338 where it’s got a hard base.

One of the deals I made with van Berkel was that if he did the double, we would have him on the PulpMX Show on Monday, so a deals a deal. Here’s a little conversation we had about racing four motos in two days in two different countries. You can listen to the whole thing over on PulpMXShow.com and he comes on at 1:30:00 into the show.

Racer X Online: What race was tougher, Southwick or Gopher?

Lars van Berkel: For me, to be honest, I think you will be surprised by that, but I have to say Southwick just because of the humidity. I have to be honest as well, I’m riding a privateer bike in America, which is pretty stock. I thought I was not so handicapped with that, but when I stepped on the bike with Derek [Schuster, owner of Gopher Dunes Honda], I was blown away. So, I think that makes riding also easier in the sand because you can just play with the throttle and can just jump the bumps. It makes it a bit easier, and the temperature was lower, of course.