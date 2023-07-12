Racer X Films: Southwick Race Examination

The Southwick National always provides some intriguing moments as racers get to grips with the sandy conditions. Today we break down how Tom Vialle ripped one of the biggest holeshots of the year in the second 250 class moto, how Justin Cooper crashed the moto win away in the first moto, as well as how he rebounded strongly in the second moto. We also then look at how close Jett Lawrence was to laying it over in the first corner of the first 450 class moto, along with a gorgeous pass from Chase Sexton on Dylan Ferrandis.

Film: Peacock

Breakdown: Kellen Brauer

