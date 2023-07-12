Strengths: He’s fast, he’s consistent, and he’s got lots of experience. He’s got a great bike. He would be in the points lead if he didn’t crash out at High Point. He’s a good starter, that’s huge for sure. Also, mentally, maybe Justin, who basically skipped SX this past year to focus on this title, has to be energized by being back in this thing.

Weaknesses: He’s missed two motos, for as many pole positions and podiums as he has, he doesn’t have a lot of wins, only four (Lawrence has four THIS YEAR), and wins are what get it done.

Strengths: He can win a moto or podium if he gets the start. Got a great bike. And, the nickname, “Kitch,” is sweeping the country.

Weaknesses: He seems like he can only win or podium if he gets the start. Speaking of, he’s not “RJ-level” bad off the start, but he’s not far off. Maybe with his ride at PC Kawi secured for 2024 he’s a little too comfy with not completely sending it to win this thing?

A few other news and thoughts about stuff:

Cooper Webb and KTM split ways, as we all saw. I really believe there wasn’t an incident or something that caused the split, I think Webb didn’t like the bike, KTM had bent a bit to help him, and it didn’t help. So KTM thought it was best if both sides went their separate ways. A lot of stuff between the two sides over the years, way too much for someone who delivered two 450SX titles, if you ask me. Next time we’ll see Webb it’ll be at the SMX opener on a Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha.

We had Justin Cooper on the PulpMX Show and he made mention that he does seem to have something for next year (methinks it’s a deal to stay at Star), and that he also indicated that this is for him in the 250MX class, win or lose.

Kyle Chisholm and Grant Harlan came back to the nationals from the UK WSX round. Wonder if there could be any more different races that were just seven days apart?

Jason Anderson is back, and he looks to be struggling, but the only way to get back to where he needs to be is to struggle through this. It doesn’t look fun, but this is the way.

I think Caden Braswell has done enough filling in for Michael Mosiman for TLD to keep him in the series the rest of the year. He’s been pretty solid for those guys, methinks.