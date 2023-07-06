Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
WSX
British GP
Articles
Motocross
RedBud
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 8
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Articles
Full Schedule

Save of the Day: RedBud

July 6, 2023 1:05pm | by: &

Welcome to Save of the Day presented by Mips where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

At the RedBud National, Haiden Deegan had a rough landing off of LaRocco's Leap during the second moto that could have spelled trouble if he'd crashed or even broken a wheel. Deegan did a solid job to bounce off the landing and keep going but he would stop doing the jump after this and settle back for third in the moto, enough to claim his first career overall victory.

Video courtesy of Peacock and Tom Journet.

ABOUT MIPS

This video is presented by Mips, a global leader in the field of helmet-based safety and protection backed by more than 25 years of research and development. Helmets with the Mips safety system can be found on many of the elite motocross racers and athletes around the world. Look for the yellow dot on the back of a helmet and head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.

