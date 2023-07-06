Round six of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend at one of the most iconic tracks in America—Southwick. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out for The ‘Wick. Note: 250 Class championship leader Hunter Lawrence, who crashed hard in the second moto in Michigan, did not suffer any major injuries and is expected to race this weekend.
450 Class
Justin Barcia—Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out
Barcia broke his collarbone after crashing in Nashville and ended up breaking the plate that had been installed afterward. He’s still expected back at some point, but it won’t be until late in the season.
Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out
Craig recently had another surgery after he learned his arm wasn’t healing post broken elbow and hip dislocation in Glendale. He’s out for the time being.
Brandon Hartranft—Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Hartranft is working on recovering from major injuries suffered before supercross went underway. He’s out for 2023.
Justin Rodbell—Achilles Tendon | Out
Rodbell is currently sidelined with a torn Achilles tendon, although he might be back for a race or two at the end of the season.
Jacob Runkles—Arm | Out
Runkles broke his arm at Thunder Valley and will miss the action at Southwick.
John Short—Wrist | Out
Short underwent surgery for a wrist injury sustained in Denver and is out for the season.
Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out
There is no timetable for the return of Stewart, who injured his knee while practicing for supercross.
Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out
Tomac will miss all of AMA Pro Motocross due to a torn Achilles tendon, sustained in Denver.
Robbie Wageman—Shoulder | Out
Wageman is out with a separated shoulder.
Cooper Webb—Banged Up | TBD
After a vague press release last week announced Webb would be sitting out RedBud, on Thursday (July 6) KTM announced Red Bull KTM and Webb have mutually agreed to part ways, effective immediately. Reports are he has signed with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for next season. We do not expect to see the #2 on the starting gate this weekend.
Read the full update from KTM.
Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out
Weltin underwent surgery to fix a torn ACL and is out for the season.
250 Class
Pierce Brown—Hand, Knee | Out
Brown, who’s been dealing with a broken hand, will return to racing at Spring Creek.
Guillem Farres—Arm | Out
Farres underwent surgery after he broke his arm in a first-turn crash at Thunder Valley. He’s out for the immediate future.
Austin Forkner—Knee | Out
Forkner injured his knee in Anaheim but is back on the bike and working toward returning at some point this summer. The team expects him back for several races and he said in his latest vlog he is set to return to racing at Washougal.
Chance Hymas—Knee | Out
Hymas recently tore his ACL while practicing and is out for the season.
Preston Kilroy—Banged Up | Out
Kilroy crashed while practicing before RedBud and got pretty banged up. He’s out for Southwick.
Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out
Martin’s season ended after sustaining a nasty break and dislocation of his right wrist at Hangtown.
Cameron McAdoo—Shoulder | Out
McAdoo is out with a dislocated shoulder.
Michael Mosiman—Shoulder | Out
Mosiman is out for the season after injuring his shoulder and taking a shot to the head at Hangtown.
Stilez Robertson—Leg | Out
Robertson is back on the bike after breaking his leg in Glendale. It’s yet to be determined if, or when, he might return this summer.
Nick Romano—Knee | Out
Romano is out for the summer due to a torn ACL.
Jordon Smith—Wrist, Thumb | Out
Smith sprained his wrist and injured a ligament in his thumb while practicing before RedBud. He’s expected to miss several rounds.
Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out
Thrasher dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone in Atlanta. He’s out for the year.
Joshua Varize—Collarbone | Out
Varize plans on a return to racing at Spring Creek after breaking his collarbone at Thunder Valley.