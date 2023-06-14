Hunter’s Third Straight

Hunter Lawrence claimed his third consecutive overall win to start the AMA Pro Motocross Championship with 2-1 moto finishes. The win was his 16th career overall podium in Pro Motocross. The previous six times a rider started with three straight wins in the 125/250 Class, said rider went on to win the title:

2022 Jett Lawrence (Honda)

2019 Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki)

2004 James Stewart (Kawasaki)

1999 Ricky Carmichael (Kawasaki)

1997 Ricky Carmichael (Kawasaki)

1981 Mark Barnett (Suzuki)

Cooper’s 15th Moto Win

Justin Cooper claimed the race win in the first moto at the third round. The race win was Cooper’s 15th career 250 Class moto win. Of his 15 moto wins to date, four of them have come at Thunder Valley Motocross Park. And of his 33 overall podiums, five of them have come at this track.