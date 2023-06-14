I’ve heard a lot of people say that this is grate related [metal starting grates], everyone being a little bit closer going into the first corner. I know you don’t have much experience before with this, but do you feel that somehow, some way it is a little bit closer? Everybody is just nose-to-nose going into that first turn?

I don't know. I definitely think it’s more consistent. I like the grates better, personally. But I guess it kind of makes sense that it makes people more even on the grid, but it’s the same thing on dirt starts. If everyone nails a dirt start… So far there have been more pileups with dirt starts. I guess we’ve had two pileups. You can say it was the grates. You can say it was people. It kind of is what it is. It’s racing. It’s going to happen.

Do you have much experience on this track? You’re in Idaho, so is it too far away or is it close?

I did an area qualifier here but it was a complete mudder. Obviously, I knew the elevation. I’m from elevation, so it didn’t really affect me much. The track was not even comparable to when I raced it, because when I raced it, it was under water. This type of conditions with the clay and how hard it got, that’s how most of the tracks were around Idaho and a lot of the tracks I grew up riding. How rutty it was, that’s just what I kind of grew up riding. So, I felt at home on it. So, to me, I felt very comfortable on the track.

So, was it more you this week or did you actually make a couple setup adjustments that also attributed to it?

No, it was me. Obviously, the team works really hard, but it’s just me kind of putting the puzzle pieces together. Each weekend I’m getting better and better and better. I just need to keep going on an incline.

The second moto was really good, like we said, but the first moto coming from way back, getting all the way to 12th, did that build confidence going into the second moto? Like, I know I have the speed to get up there?

Yeah, but it was also kind of frustrating too because I know I can be where I was at in the second moto in the first moto. So, to me, it was more frustrating, but also, I felt really strong at the end of the first moto and not tired at all. Even at the end of the second moto I wasn’t tired. So, I know if I can start up there, I can finish there. It's just kind of a battle with myself, but I think I’m starting to figure it out.

Now building forward, we go to High Point next week. We’re switching over to East Coast tracks. What do you expect to feel out of those tracks?

I guess kind of like home now for me. I guess home for me is Florida now. Even High Point a little bit, I still feel like from past years that it’s kind of like this place. It can be hard-pack or it can be clay and rutty. So, it’s going to be a very technical track, if it’s going to be like the last few years. I’m looking forward to it.