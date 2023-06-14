Playoffs? Indeed. After the traditional Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championships wrap up, the top 30 riders in combined AMA Supercross and Motocross points are eligible to race three more races in September, with $5.5 million on the line. How will it work? Who gets in? Does the regular season still matter? Jason Weigandt tries to break it down in the most simple form in this podcast.

